Old School Barbers Unveils a Fresh New Look in Notting Hill



LONDON, UK — Old School Barbers has unveiled a newly refurbished look at its original Notting Hill location, marking another chapter in the story of the independent barbering brand.



Founded in 2018 by Val Bllaca, Old School Barbers began in Notting Hill, London, before expanding internationally with locations in Miami Beach and Prishtina, Kosovo.



From the beginning, Val has been closely involved in creating the identity of Old School Barbers, personally designing, customising and building the shops. The distinctive interiors bring together classic barbering, vintage influences, motorcycles and individual design details to create an atmosphere that is recognisably Old School Barbers.



The original Notting Hill salon has now undergone a refurbishment and has been given a fresh new look while retaining the character and identity that clients have known since it first opened.



The refurbishment also marks the salon’s anniversary and represents the continued evolution of Old School Barbers while staying true to its original roots.



About Old School Barbers



Old School Barbers was founded by Val Bllaca in Notting Hill, London, in 2018. The brand later expanded to Miami Beach and Prishtina, Kosovo.



Built around traditional barbering, craftsmanship and individual style, Old School Barbers offers professional haircuts and grooming in a distinctive environment. Founder Val Bllaca has personally designed, customised and built the shops, giving each location its own character while maintaining the identity of the Old School Barbers brand.



Old School Barbers

97A Kensington Church Street

Notting Hill, London

W8 7LN

United Kingdom



Website: oldschoolbarbers.co.uk