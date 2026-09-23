designed to rethink our relationship with screens and make everyday digital viewing more comfortable

As almost seven in ten people experience Computer Vision Syndrome, HANNspree asks: what if eye comfort wasn’t a feature of the screen, but the foundation of it?



HANNspree, specialist display and consumer electronics company, has launched Hybri, a 23.8-inch paper-like eye-care monitor designed to rethink our relationship with screens and make everyday digital viewing more comfortable.



Many of us spend the majority of our waking hours interacting with digital devices. A screen is where we work, learn, shop, communicate, create and relax, and the impact of this screen-centric lifestyle is becoming clearer. A systematic review and meta-analysis of 103 studies involving more than 66,000 people found a prevalence of Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) of 69%. That’s almost seven in ten people experiencing symptoms associated with prolonged digital device use.



Symptoms can include tired or uncomfortable eyes, dryness, blurred vision and headaches, making the quality of the screen an increasingly important part of everyday digital wellbeing. Despite this, conventional displays continue to be designed primarily around technical performance and eye-care features rarely considered fundamental to the viewing experience. HANNspree’s Hybri is a different approach, with the display itself becoming part of the solution to the discomfort associated with prolonged screen use.



Developed using the latest-generation Transflective LCD technology, ecoVISION™, from HANNspree’s parent company HannStar Display, Hybri delivers a fundamentally different screen experience without compromising the capabilities expected from a modern monitor. It combines the natural, paper-like viewing experience of a reflective display with the speed, colour and responsiveness expected from a modern monitor.



At the heart of Hybri is a collection of features designed with prolonged viewing in mind. Its paper-like reflective mode uses ambient light as the primary source of illumination, reducing reliance on a constantly powered backlight. In Eye-Care mode, the display operates without the backlight, resulting in zero blue light. Flicker-free DC dimming provides a more stable viewing experience, while an ambient light sensor enables adaptive brightness as surrounding conditions change. An anti-glare surface helps diffuse reflections, while sunlight readability means that brighter surroundings can actually improve visibility rather than forcing users to compete with glare by increasing screen brightness.



The result is a monitor built around a simple idea: if screens are now an unavoidable part of modern life, improving the experience of looking at them matters. While reducing screen time and taking regular breaks remain important elements of healthy digital habits, they cannot always be practical for someone working a full day on a computer, studying for hours, editing, coding or simply spending their leisure time online. HANNspree believes that technology itself should also play a role in creating a more comfortable digital environment, with eye care considered at the foundation of the display rather than added as an afterthought.



Martin Kent, Territory Manager, HANNspree comments: “Eye comfort shouldn’t be something we think about only after our eyes start to hurt. We have become far too accustomed to accepting tired eyes, dryness, and visual discomfort as simply part of spending time on a screen, when we should be asking whether the screen itself can provide a better experience. Hybri is our answer to that question. We have taken the capabilities people expect from a modern monitor and combined them with a fundamentally different approach to how the display interacts with light. The result is a monitor designed around the person looking at it, improving the human experience not just the technology behind it.”

Designed for the realities of modern digital life,



Hybri is suited to professionals working long hours at a computer, students, creators, and anyone who spends significant amounts of time reading, writing, browsing or consuming content on screen. Four intelligent viewing modes allow users to tailor the display to different activities and environments, while the fully adjustable ergonomic stand provides tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment to support a more comfortable working position.



Hybri also provides the connectivity and performance expected of a full-size everyday monitor, with HDMI, DisplayPort and USB Type-C connectivity, including up to 65W power delivery. It is not an eye-care display that asks consumers to compromise on what their monitor can do; instead, it represents HANNspree’s vision of what a modern display should be capable of doing differently.



Hybri’s approach to illumination also has environmental implications. By using natural ambient light as its primary illumination source in reflective mode, the monitor can consume as little as 5.2W, with HANNspree reporting energy savings of up to 80% compared with traditional LED displays.



With Hybri, HANNspree is challenging the idea that the next generation of monitors should simply be brighter, faster or sharper. As digital screens become increasingly central to work, education and everyday life, HANNspree is setting the standard for screens better designed for the people who spend their lives looking at them.



Hybri is available from Laptops Direct, RRP £449.



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About HANNspree



HANNspree is the green label display brand, innovating to improve eye care and energy efficiency. The company, which is based in Europe with offices in Germany and the UK, has been leading a green wave in display technology since 2005 when its sleek and energy efficient LCD products were first introduced to the market. HANNspree ecoVISION™ launched in 2024 to advance next-generation Reflective LCD (RLCD) and Transflective LCD (TLCD) technology, promising to improve energy efficiency and help users who experience digital eye strain.



HANNspree is affiliated with HannStar Display Corporation (TWSE:6116), a flat panel display manufacturer, headquartered in Taiwan, that specializes in the innovation and commercialization of TFT-LCD technology. Since its establishment in 1998, HannStar has been devoted to advancing display technology, expanding its manufacturing capabilities, and exploring new product applications.



For more information visit HANNspree or join the conversation on LinkedIn.



Media Contact:

Kerri Chard

The PR Room

Kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk