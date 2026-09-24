Materials handling specialist Stacatruc has continued its UK expansion with the acquisition of Northern Handling Systems Ltd, strengthening its presence and service capabilities across the North East.



Based in Stockton-on-Tees, Northern Handling Systems is an established materials handling business providing forklift trucks, sideloaders and associated support services to customers across the region.



The acquisition brings Northern Handling Systems’ experience, customer relationships and local presence into the growing Stacatruc network, while giving its customers access to Stacatruc’s wider range of materials handling equipment and nationwide support infrastructure.



For existing Northern Handling Systems customers, operations will continue as normal, with the added backing of Stacatruc’s extensive UK stockholding, nationwide engineering network and broader range of services.



The move further strengthens Stacatruc’s ability to support businesses with requirements ranging from individual machines through to larger, multi-site materials handling fleets, including new and used equipment, short and long-term hire, planned maintenance, breakdown support, fleet management, training and telematics.



Paul Vousden, CEO of Stacatruc, said:

“Northern Handling Systems has built a strong reputation and established customer base in the North East, making it a natural fit for Stacatruc. Our aim is to build on what the business already does well, retaining the local knowledge and relationships customers value while giving them access to the equipment, resources and nationwide support available through Stacatruc.”



“It’s another important step in the continued development of our UK network and our ability to provide customers with a genuinely comprehensive materials handling solution. ”The acquisition is the latest step in Stacatruc’s continued growth strategy, supported by investment from YFM Equity Partners, as the business expands its geographical reach and strengthens its materials handling capabilities across the UK.”



Dan Freed, Partner at YFM said: “Since we backed Stacatruc’s management buyout in 2024, the team has continued to deliver on its growth plans. Northern Handling Systems is a strong strategic fit, combining valuable local knowledge and customer relationships with Stacatruc’s national scale and wider service offering. We look forward to supporting Paul and the team as they continue to expand the business.”



Existing Northern Handling Systems customers will continue to receive support through the Stockton-on-Tees operation as the business becomes part of the wider Stacatruc network.



ENDS



About Stacatruc



Stacatruc is a UK materials handling specialist providing new and used forklift trucks and MHE, short and long-term hire, servicing and maintenance, fleet management, training and telematics. With operations across the UK and a nationwide engineering network, Stacatruc supports businesses with everything from individual equipment requirements to complex multi-site fleets.



More info: www.stacatruc.co.uk



About YFM Equity Partners



YFM invests between £3m and £15m in fast-growing UK businesses. With offices in London, Leeds, Manchester, Reading, and Birmingham, and over 40 years of experience, YFM manages over £750 million in funds and supports ambitious teams across a range of sectors.

More info: www.yfmep.com



Media enquiries:

Gary Ellis

gary.ellis@stacatruc.co.uk

0800 756 7588



Image caption:

Sim Horsfield, MD, of Northern Handling Systems

and Paul Vousden, CEO of Stacatruc mark the

acquisition of the Stockton-on-Tees materials

handling business by Stacatruc.