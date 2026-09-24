Three decades of payroll expertise, long-standing client relationships, and continued investment in the future



London, September 2026 – PayCheck, one of the UK's most trusted payroll service providers, is proud to celebrate 30 years of delivering payroll services to businesses across the United Kingdom, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey since its foundation in 1996.



Over the past three decades, PayCheck has helped businesses navigate major changes in payroll legislation, workplace pensions, Real Time Information (RTI), digital transformation, and evolving compliance requirements. Throughout this period, the company's focus has remained the same: helping employers pay their people accurately, on time, and with confidence.



Today, PayCheck supports more than 1,500 businesses, processes over one million payslips annually, and manages more than £2 billion in BACS payroll payments each year, reflecting the trust placed in the business by organisations across the UK.



A Milestone Built on Trust



Reflecting on the company's 30-year journey, Brian Ramamoorthy, Managing Director of PayCheck, said:

"Reaching our 30th anniversary is an incredible achievement and a moment of pride for everyone at PayCheck.



Over the last three decades, we have had the privilege of supporting businesses through significant changes in payroll legislation, technology, and workplace practices. We are grateful to every client, partner, and employee who has contributed to our journey and trusted us with their payroll.



Today, we processed over millions of payslips and manage more than £2 billion in payroll payments. While these milestones are significant, what matters most are the long-standing relationships we have built, with many clients partnered with us since our early years.



As we celebrate this milestone and begin the next chapter from our new London office, we remain focused on supporting businesses with the same commitment and dedication that has defined PayCheck since 1996."



A New Home for the Next Chapter



Alongside its 30-year anniversary celebrations, PayCheck is pleased to announce its relocation to new headquarters in London.



The move represents another important milestone in the company's continued growth and investment in its people, technology, and client experience. The new office provides a modern environment for collaboration and innovation supporting the continued delivery of high-quality payroll services to clients across the UK.

Commenting on the move, Brian added:



"Our new office represents an exciting next chapter for PayCheck. As we continue to grow, it is important that we invest in an environment that supports our team, strengthens collaboration, and enables us to continue delivering outstanding service to our clients."



Looking Ahead



As PayCheck enters its fourth decade, the company remains focused on helping UK employers navigate an increasingly complex payroll landscape while continuing to invest in technology, people, and client support.

PayCheck would like to thank its clients, partners, suppliers, and employees for their contribution to the company's success over the past 30 years and looks forward to supporting UK businesses for many years to come.



Here's to the next chapter.



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About PayCheck



Founded in 1996, PayCheck is a UK payroll services provider supporting more than 1,500 businesses nationwide. The company delivers fully managed payroll, workplace pension administration, BACS payroll payments, faster payments, payroll compliance support, and employee self-service solutions.



For 30 years, PayCheck has helped SMEs, HR professionals, finance directors, accountants, bookkeepers, and growing businesses simplify payroll management, maintain HMRC compliance, and pay employees accurately and on time.



Website: www.paycheck.co.uk



Backed by Global Expertise



As part of the Briley Group, PayCheck benefits from a global network of payroll, HR technology, and service partners across the UK, Europe, the United States, and Asia.



This international network enables PayCheck to combine local payroll expertise with broader global capabilities, supporting clients with both domestic payroll requirements and evolving workforce challenges.



New Office Address (from September 2026):

The Coade

98 Vauxhall Walk

London

SE11 5EL



Media Contact:

PayCheck Marketing Team

Vigneswaran Rajagopal

Head of Marketing

marketing@paycheck.co.uk