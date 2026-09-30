Scottish family-run MacKinnon Watches has signed a new global licensing agreement with Sony Pictures Consumer Products (SPCP) and has created an official collection of watches and watch accessories featuring the “Outlander” tartan.



Based on Diana Gabaldon's bestselling books, “Outlander” follows Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe), a former World War II nurse who travels through a mysterious stone circle to 18th-century Scotland, where she falls in love with Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). Claire and Jamie have transported audiences from the rugged Scottish Highlands to the streets of Paris, and later to the Caribbean and colonial North Carolina. “Outlander” is produced by Sony Pictures Television.



The partnership will see MacKinnon Watches launch a series of officially licensed “Outlander” tartan timepieces, combining one of Scotland’s most internationally recognized television franchises with the tartan craftsmanship that has become central to the MacKinnon brand.



For founders Belinda and Matthew Murphy, the partnership brings the story of MacKinnon Watches full circle. The idea for the business first began during down in 2020, when the couple were living in London and began watching “Outlander”. Inspired by the series, their connection to Scotland and a desire to create something that celebrated Scottish heritage in a contemporary way, they began developing the idea that would eventually become MacKinnon Watches.



The couple later returned home to the Highlands, trading big city life for a cottage on the banks of the River Ness in Inverness, where the idea for the business began to take shape. MacKinnon Watches takes its name from Matthew’s own family, the MacKinnons, who originate from Scotland’s Western Isles. MacKinnon Watches now produces tartan watches and accessories using fabrics woven in Scotland, with production, assembly and strap-making carried out in their Scotland workshop.



The Sony Pictures Consumer Products agreement is the latest milestone for MacKinnon Watches, which has steadily built an international profile through its tartan collections, licensed partnerships and a growing list of high-profile supporters. Earlier this year, “Outlander” star Sam Heughan wore one of the brand’s watches in the Galloway tartan during New York City’s Tartan Day celebrations. The brand has also attracted the support of acclaimed Scottish actor and “Succession” star Brian Cox, alongside comedian Daniel Sloss, “Sex and the City” star Jason Lewis and “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Anthony Hill. The company has also expanded through official partnerships, including a collection with the Scotland National Football Team. The limited-edition watch, featuring the team’s official tartan, proved hugely successful around Scotland’s return to the World Cup in 2026.



Belinda Murphy, Co-Founder of MacKinnon Watches, said:



“Today’s announcement is such a milestone for our brand and our business. When Matt and I were watching “Outlander” during lockdown, we had that deep sense of longing that so many Scots abroad have. We took a leap into the unknown, moving back home and launching a true passion project and we’re overwhelmed at how much of a success it’s been so far. Authenticity is at the heart of MacKinnon Watches. While we want our customers to love the design and quality, it’s really about the history, craftsmanship and story behind our products. Producing timepieces that connect the wearer to their family or to a moment, whether that’s their favourite TV show, a graduation or a wedding, just feels really special for us. We’re incredibly excited about working with Sony and the team behind “Outlander" and can’t wait to see what lies ahead for MacKinnon Watches.”



The MacKinnon Watches Outlander Collection is available now at www.mackinnonwatches.com.



For more information on MacKinnon Watches head to www.mackinnonwatches.com



About Outlander

The “Outlander” television series is based on the series of books written by Diana Gabaldon, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series ran for eight seasons and has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale. Previous seasons of “Outlander” along with the prequel series “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” are available to stream on MGM+ in the UK.



The global success of the “Outlander” television franchise also inspired the prequel series “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” from Sony Pictures Television. Now in its second season, with new episodes airing every Saturday on MGM+ in the UK, the series explores two love stories across time: Jamie Fraser’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), in 18th-century Scotland, and Claire Fraser’s parents, Julia Beauchamp (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), during World War I.



About Sony Pictures Consumer Products

Sony Pictures Consumer Products (SPCP) is the licensing and merchandising division of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE’s global operations encompass motion picture and television production, distribution, networks, digital content, and consumer products.



About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.



Media Contacts

Brian O’Neill

Founder & Director, Dear Green Media (In relation to MacKinnon Watches)

E: brian@deargreenmedia.com

T: +44 7903487476



Brandi Albahary

Talent Relations & Publicity, Sony Pictures Television

E: Brandi_Albahary@spe.sony.com