HALLOWEEN LOYALTY DISCOUNTS HIT 34% AS PRICE CHECK REVEALS £18 GAP ON TREATS



A new Halloween price check has found that 15 food and treat products at Tesco and Sainsbury's cost £53.05 at their normal shelf prices but £34.90 using the available Clubcard and Nectar prices – a difference of £18.15.



The research by UK money-saving website My Favourite Voucher Codes recorded Halloween prices during September 2026 across Tesco, Sainsbury's, Home Bargains, Poundland, B&M and Argos.



For the 15 supermarket food and treat products where both a standard price and loyalty price were recorded on 28 September, using all of the available Clubcard and Nectar prices reduced the combined total by 34.2%.



The Tesco sample fell from £32.95 to £21.80, a saving of £11.15.



At Sainsbury's, the five products checked fell from £20.10 to £13.10, saving £7.



Some of the individual differences were substantial. Tesco's Cadbury Family Treatsize 223g was recorded at £4.50 at the standard price and £2.25 with Clubcard – a 50% reduction at the time of the price check.



Other examples included:



• Tesco Skittles Fruits Fun Size Bags 324g – £4 standard price, £2.25 Clubcard

• Tesco Nestlé Mini Mix Selection Box 296g – £5.25 standard price, £3.65 Clubcard

• Sainsbury's Wotsits Bag of Bones 120g – £2.50 standard price, £1.35 Nectar

• Sainsbury's Haribo Share the Happy Multipack 352g – £3 standard price, £2 Nectar

• Sainsbury's Maltesers Funsize Bags – £4.90 standard price, £3.50 Nectar



The findings represent a dated price snapshot rather than a claim that every supermarket loyalty offer provides the same level of saving.



My Favourite Voucher Codes founder Julian House said:



“Looking at Halloween prices, what surprised me wasn't simply that sweets could be expensive. It was the size of the difference between the two prices being shown for exactly the same products.



“Across just 15 discounted products, the loyalty prices removed £18.15 from the bill. That's quite a difference when we're talking about sweets and snacks rather than a major household purchase.



“I still wouldn't assume that seeing a Clubcard or Nectar price automatically means you've found the cheapest option. Pack sizes and unit prices are worth checking, and another retailer may still be cheaper.



“But if you're already shopping at Tesco or Sainsbury's this Halloween, it's worth making sure you're actually getting the loyalty price before reaching the checkout.”



LOYALTY SAVINGS ABOVE PREVIOUS CMA AVERAGE



The 34.2% saving recorded across the Halloween sample was higher than the average loyalty-price savings found in previous research by the Competition and Markets Authority.



The CMA analysed around 50,000 loyalty-priced grocery products and reported average savings of 17% to 25% across Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Co-op and Morrisons. It also found that 92% of loyalty promotions examined offered genuine savings against the retailer's usual price.



CMA research:

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/groceries-loyalty-prices-...



SMALL HALLOWEEN PURCHASES CAN QUICKLY ADD UP



The wider My Favourite Voucher Codes price check also looked at costumes, decorations and pumpkins.



Many of the items were inexpensive individually, but the research showed how several small purchases could quickly increase the total cost of Halloween.



Examples recorded during the research included:



• Home Bargains children's Frankenstein costume – £7.99

• Home Bargains children's clown costume – £9.99

• Poundland LED Pumpkin Character – £1.50

• Poundland Bat Window Light – £2

• B&M Halloween Spooky Door Curtain – £4

• B&M Buried Skeleton with Light-Up Eyes – £6

• Argos Black Woven Pumpkin Decoration – £6

• Argos Large LED Pumpkin Decoration – £12



House added:



“One of the easiest ways for Halloween spending to get away from you isn't one expensive purchase. It's lots of £2, £3 and £5 purchases.



“A costume, decorations, sweets, pumpkins and an activity can all feel like separate expenses, but they are coming from the same household budget.



“I'd decide what actually matters to your family first and spend the money there, rather than feeling that every part of Halloween needs to be bought.”



HALLOWEEN SHOPPING OFTEN LEFT UNTIL THE FINAL WEEK



Separate YouGov research published in October 2025 found that 57% of people who celebrate Halloween only start preparing during the final week, while 55% said they spend less than £25.



The research also found that Tesco was used by 33% of Halloween shoppers surveyed and Sainsbury's by 24%.



YouGov research:

https://yougov.com/en-gb/articles/53067-uk-halloween-spendin...



My Favourite Voucher Codes says leaving purchases until the last few days can reduce the time available to compare prices and alternatives.



METHODOLOGY



My Favourite Voucher Codes recorded publicly advertised Halloween products and prices from Tesco, Sainsbury's, Home Bargains, Poundland, B&M and Argos during September 2026.



The headline loyalty-price calculation is based on 15 food and treat products recorded on 28 September 2026 where both a normal shelf price and either a Tesco Clubcard or Sainsbury's Nectar price were displayed.



Standard-price total: £53.05

Loyalty-price total: £34.90

Difference: £18.15

Saving against standard prices: 34.2%



Prices, promotions, stock and availability can change and may vary by location.



The research did not find sufficient like-for-like evidence to support a general claim that Halloween-branded products cost more than equivalent non-seasonal products.



Full underlying product data and source information are available to journalists on request.



ENDS



ABOUT MY FAVOURITE VOUCHER CODES



My Favourite Voucher Codes is a UK money-saving website providing voucher codes, discounts and practical advice designed to help consumers reduce everyday spending.



The business donates 20% of its monthly profits to charity, with users helping choose the organisations supported through a regular charity poll.



My Favourite Voucher Codes



Read the full Halloween price research and money-saving guide



MEDIA ENQUIRIES



Julian House

My Favourite Voucher Codes

julian@mfvc.co.uk

07801 945342



Additional commentary on Halloween spending, supermarket pricing, voucher codes and consumer money-saving is available.



Full price data, retailer source information and supporting material can be supplied on request.