LONDON, [30 September 2026]: Italy has emerged as the standout destination in the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Reader Awards 2026, taking the coveted People’s Choice title as well as topping the poll for food, while Rome was named readers’ favourite city break.



The results, drawn from thousands of respondents, reveal the destinations and travel experiences currently capturing the imagination of National Geographic Traveller (UK) readers.



Amanda Canning, deputy editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “What’s particularly interesting this year is the combination of enduring favourites and destinations our readers are discovering or reconsidering. Italy’s breadth is extraordinary — food, cities, culture and family travel all contribute to its appeal — while Costa Rica’s success reflects the way adventure, nature and responsible travel increasingly go hand in hand.





“The strength of Albania, Croatia and Slovenia also shows there’s a real appetite to explore less familiar corners of Europe. Four years on from our last Reader Awards, travel tastes are clearly evolving — but there are some old favourites that remain very hard to dislodge.”





Key findings



Italy was the standout winner: Winning the People’s Choice and Food categories, while Rome was named best City Break. Italy also placed third in the Family Destination category.



Costa Rica took two titles: Winning both Adventure Destination and Responsible Travel Destination, as well as placing highly for wildlife.



Eastern Europe dominated the most underrated destinations: With Albania, Croatia and Slovenia taking the top three places and Montenegro also making the top five.



Nature-led travel came through strongly: South Africa was named the top destination for wildlife, but Costa Rica headed up both Adventure Destination and Responsible Travel Destination.



Cornwall scored a double win at home: Taking both UK Destination and Coastal Break. It narrowly beat London in the UK category, with around a fifth of the votes.



Route 66 remains the ultimate road trip: Topping the category in the year the historic US highway celebrates its centenary.



Some contests couldn't have been closer: Iceland and Norway each attracted around 27% of the vote for Winter Destination, while the Caledonian Sleeper and Eurostar each secured around a fifth of the vote for Favourite Rail Journey.



Readers’ tastes have shifted since the last awards in 2022: Italy remains an enduring favourite, having been named Best Country — Short Haul four years ago, while New Zealand, 2022’s Best Country — Long Haul, remains among the top three in the People’s Choice category. The US, meanwhile, has slipped away from the leading destinations in the main categories, although it remains king of the road trip, thanks to Route 66.



Morocco was separately selected as the Editor’s Pick for 2026. This was a favourite destination our editors have travelled to in the past year and one they think readers should have on their radar for the year ahead.



Lorna Parkes, executive editor, said: “New flight routes, affordability and the diversity of experiences on offer have all helped push Morocco into the spotlight in the past year —in just a week’s trip, travellers can sleep under the stars in the Sahara, surf the Atlantic coast and shop in Unesco-listed medinas. And in the lead-up to co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the country has more going on than ever.”



Reader Awards 2026 winners





Adventure destination: Costa Rica



City break: Rome



Coastal break: Cornwall



Family destination: France



Favourite journey by ship: Norwegian fjords



Favourite rail journey: Caledonian Sleeper



Favourite road trip: Route 66



Food destination: Italy



Hiking region: Lake District



Responsible travel destination: Costa Rica



UK destination: Cornwall



Underrated destination: Albania



Wildlife destination: South Africa



Winter destination: Iceland



People’s Choice destination: Italy



Editor’s Pick: Morocco



Find out more here here



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Notes





The National Geographic Traveller (UK) Reader Awards 2026 survey received almost 4,000 responses across 15 reader-voted categories. https://www.nationalgeographic.com/travel/article/uk-reader-...



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel







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