FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Caprice, Jo Wood and Nana Akua join celebrities and global business leaders at autoimmune charity gala



ASA Foundation announces landmark Middle East humanitarian appointment and £100,000 education appeal as research reveals autoimmune conditions affect around one in eight women



London, 30 September 2026 — Caprice, Jo Wood and broadcaster Nana Akua joined fellow celebrities, entrepreneurs and heads of global corporations at the Autoimmune Support & Awareness Foundation’s C.U.R.E. Gala at The Londoner on 25 September, showing their support through their attendance and bringing visibility to the charity’s mission.



The occasion marked a landmark international step for ASA Foundation with the appointment of Princess Shorouq bint Mohammad, a Saudi businesswoman, designer and founder of high-end luxury jewellery brand Solitta Jewels, as its Founding Humanitarian Ambassador for the Middle East.



Her appointment opens a new chapter for the UK-founded charity, creating a humanitarian bridge between the UK and the Middle East and connecting luxury, business and philanthropy with autoimmune awareness and patient support.



The Foundation is now calling for the momentum of the gala to translate into practical action through a £100,000 appeal to provide free autoimmune education for 400 nurses and clinicians over the next year.



A health challenge affecting millions



A landmark study published in The Lancet in 2023 examined health records from 22 million people in the UK. It found that 19 autoimmune diseases collectively affected approximately 10% of the population—including 13% of women, or around one in eight, compared with 7% of men.



Autoimmune conditions occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissues. Depending on the condition, they can affect the joints, skin, glands, lungs and other organs. Symptoms can overlap and fluctuate, making recognition and appropriate assessment challenging.



For ASA Foundation, the scale of illness demands sustained attention to patients’ experiences, healthcare education and understanding in workplaces.



“One in eight women is a figure that should command attention,” said Asal Shirazi BEM, Founder and CEO of ASA Foundation. “These are our mothers, daughters, sisters, friends and colleagues. When illness affects their ability to work, care for their children or manage everyday life, the consequences reach far beyond the individual. We must turn awareness into action.”



A humanitarian bridge between the UK and the Middle East



Princess Shorouq’s appointment is a landmark first for the Foundation. In her role, she will champion autoimmune awareness, encourage people experiencing possible symptoms to seek appropriate medical advice, and promote understanding of the challenges faced by patients and their families.



As founder of Solitta Jewels, she brings an international business and creative perspective, offering an opportunity to introduce the Foundation’s mission to new audiences across luxury design, entrepreneurship and philanthropy.



“Princess Shorouq brings creativity, entrepreneurial influence and a connection to the Middle East that can help our message cross borders,” Asal said. “Autoimmune illness affects people across cultures and communities. Her appointment is an opportunity to build a shared commitment to awareness, compassion and practical support.”



Nana Akua, who hosted the gala, is one of the Foundation’s UK ambassadors. The charity’s patron is magician Steven Frayne, formerly known as Dynamo.



The attendance of Caprice, Jo Wood and other guests from entertainment and business highlighted the breadth of interest in the Foundation’s work. Alongside this public support, ASA Foundation is attracting attention from major global corporations through its autoimmune awareness initiatives and workplace education.



From lived experience to practical impact



Asal, a mother of five living with multiple autoimmune conditions, received the British Empire Medal in 2019 for services to health and humanitarian initiatives. Her experience of systemic sclerosis, Sjögren’s syndrome, pulmonary fibrosis and other conditions has shaped the Foundation’s commitment to helping patients feel heard and supported.



Its mission is C.U.R.E.: Connect, Understand, Raise Awareness and Educate.



The Foundation’s “Autoimmune Diseases in the Workplace” programme is accredited by the CPD Standards Office and offers eight CPD hours. Its £100,000 appeal aims to widen access to free education for nurses and clinicians, supporting greater understanding of autoimmune illness and when further medical assessment may be needed.



ASA Foundation has also received two Corporate Vision awards for 2026:



- Autoimmune Health Innovation & Social Impact Charity of the Year 2026 – UK

- Excellence in Autoimmune Healthcare Education & Social Impact 2026 – UK



“Bringing people together is powerful, but what follows matters most,” Asal said. “We want to turn the visibility of this gala into lasting impact: better-informed healthcare professionals, more understanding employers and patients receiving appropriate attention and support.”



A call to businesses and the public



ASA Foundation is inviting businesses, philanthropists and members of the public to support its education appeal, help fund training places and bring autoimmune awareness into workplaces and communities.



To support the appeal or discuss corporate involvement, visit www.asafoundation.org.uk.



ENDS



Notes to editors



- ASA Foundation is the Autoimmune Support & Awareness Foundation.

- The C.U.R.E. Gala took place at The Londoner, London, on 25 September 2026.

- Celebrity and business guests showed support through their attendance; attendance does not imply a formal ambassador role or corporate partnership.

- Princess Shorouq bint Mohammad is the Foundation’s Founding Humanitarian Ambassador for the Middle East; Nana Akua is a UK ambassador; Steven Frayne is its patron.

- The prevalence figures refer to 19 autoimmune diseases examined in the 2023 Lancet study, “Incidence, prevalence, and co-occurrence of autoimmune disorders over time and by age, sex, and socioeconomic status: a population-based cohort study of 22 million individuals in the UK”.

- Asal Shirazi BEM is available for interviews about her lived experience, autoimmune awareness, workplace support and the education appeal.



Website: www.asafoundation.org.uk

Instagram: @autoimmuneawarenessfoundation

Media enquiries: Contact Asal Shirazi BEM through the Foundation’s website.

0783055357

Info@asafoundation.org.uk