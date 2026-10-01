Income disparity between partners at home stalls women’s careers, even when they earn more than their male partners, finds research by NEOMA Business School.



Assistant Professor Hyejin Yu and co-authors analysed the career decisions of over 7,200 heterosexual couples in Australia across more than two decades.



They find that female breadwinners, from technical specialists to senior executives and business owners, may face career setbacks, such as being passed over for promotions. Their careers stagnate while male breadwinners continue to rise steadily through the ranks.



The researchers find that societal gender stereotypes may shape these dynamics.



Traditionally, men are the assigned breadwinners who are expected to earn more than their female partners, while women manage day-to-day domestic responsibilities such as cooking and cleaning. Women who are the primary breadwinners in their households challenges these implicit roles, triggering unease in their male partners, who often feel their masculinity is in question.



In response, these women frequently strive to reassure their partners by overplaying their domestic responsibilities. Despite juggling time-consuming jobs, they feel compelled to put in a double shift, leading to professional disengagement. Often, it’s not even a conscious decision.



However, the researchers identify specific circumstances in which the pressure lifts. When both partners earn relatively equal and high incomes, there is less symbolic friction at home, requiring less “domestic compensation” through participation in household chores. Notably, this finding does not apply to equal-earning lower-income households. The traditional division of household labor was maintained, with men participating less and women participating more than their counterparts in high-earning couples.



The researchers conclude that communication between partners, including discussing career goals and the allocation of responsibilities, is essential to supporting more balanced career outcomes. In higher-income households, hiring domestic help could also provide support.



At the wider scale, they advocate equitable parental leave policies and greater salary transparency within organisations, to start changing the economic and social dynamics which place pressure on couples.



This research was published in the Journal of Organizational Behaviour and is available here:

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/job.2879



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For more information, or to speak with Assistant Professor Hyejin Yu, contact Jamie Hose at BlueSky Education on jamie@bluesky-pr.com, or call +44 (0)1582 790 706.