APL Media Limited



26-PAGE DIGITAL SAMPLE: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/nov26



1 October 2026, London: With travellers increasingly seeking out slower adventures closer to home, the November issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is inviting readers to uncover new ways of reaching Europe's greatest destinations by land and sea.



There’s never been a better time to travel the continent by rail, road and ferry, with an ever-expanding network of high-speed trains making it possible to start the day in London and end it somewhere like Barcelona. Combine that with the abundance of road trips and seafaring routes on offer, and there are more ways than ever to explore Europe by land and sea. This latest issue shows readers how, whether they’re looking to take a city break in the Netherlands, sample Portugal’s finest wines in the vineyards of Alentejo or journey to the epic, empty landscapes of eastern Iceland.



Hawai'i: For centuries, the inhabitants of the Big Island have lived alongside active volcanoes

and told stories of the mercurial gods who dwell within them



Galway & Mayo: To taste some of Ireland’s finest oysters, make a culinary pilgrimage along

the Wild Atlantic Way



Sri Lanka: You can’t beat the South Asian Island for sheer diversity. Choose your adventure

from food tours in the north to highland hikes in the south



Grenada: Get a flavour of the Caribbean’s Spice Isle by meeting the farmers, producers

and chefs finding new ways to work with its bounty



Reader Awards: We unveil this year’s winners, revealing the destinations and experiences

you told us you love the most



Appenzellerland: A long weekend exploring the mountain restaurants and mirror lakes in one of Switzerland’s least-populated regions



Marseille: In search of the southern French city's best take on bouillabaisse, the famed and hearty Provençal fish stew



Singapore: Floating bars, soaring sky gardens and Michelin-starred restaurants: the city-state’s best hotels go big on grandeur



Reykjavik: The Icelandic capital is shaped by fire and ice — find out how to experience the best of both elements during your stay



The Edit: Wander the rocky landscapes of Sedona, Arizona; the best openings, new experiences and travel tools on our radar; cosy British pubs for autumn; take a trip around Odense, Denmark for a dose of comfort; the best bites in Malaga, according to a local chef; a woodland escape in England's National Forest; book into a library hotel in rural Flintshire; get a taste of local life in Venice; and the new generation discovering Vienna's winter balls.



Special Interest: Sophie Pavelle on her fascination with aspen trees in Scotland



In Focus: All the latest from the world of travel photography



Expert Traveller: Japan's autumn foliage is our One to Watch this month; The Lowdown looks at the Indigenous groups reclaiming the tourism narrative; Kit List returns with essential equipment for survival; The Story Behind unravels the history of the Māori haka; How To offers tips on exchanging your travel money and making it go further; and Great Little Place sees National Geographic Traveller (UK) readers share their favourite haunts in Chicago. Finally, historian and author Bettany Hughes discusses her most memorable journeys in My Travels.



PLUS: Win winter trip to the Dolomites: natgeotv.com/uk/competitions



For a 26-page digital sample of the November issue, visit: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/nov26



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £6.25, is available via subscription and on newsstands and is published 10 times a year. Find out more at nationalgeographic.com/travel



Current subscription offer: Get five issues for £25

checkout.natgeotraveller.co.uk/offers



Website: News, features and more: nationalgeographic.com/travel



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National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital





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Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.





CONTACT:

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Glen Mutel, managing editor

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glen.mutel@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Amanda Canning, deputy editor

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

amanda.canning@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director & chief operating officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, chief executive officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, chairman and co-founder

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk