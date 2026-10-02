LONDON, 1 October 2026 – Heka Global, a specialist provider of global tracing and member data intelligence, has partnered with Hymans Robertson the leading independent pensions and financial services consultancy. Work will begin initially with two UK pension schemes to trace gone-aways, with the expectation to extend the service to all other schemes.



Pension records are built over decades, but members’ lives do not stand still. People move home, change names, relocate overseas and form new families, while the ways they communicate continue to evolve. Even a record that appears complete may no longer reflect the person behind it, making it harder for schemes to stay connected and deliver the right benefits at the right time.



Traditional tracing approaches rely largely on structured sources such as electoral registers, credit-reference data, property records and mortality data. While these remain important, they can offer limited visibility when members move overseas or leave little recent footprint in UK-based datasets, creating significant gaps.



Heka complements these sources by analysing global public records and current digital information across the open web. It cross-validates signals from multiple sources to identify and verify contact details, life status and next-of-kin information, providing evidence-backed outputs that help schemes understand their members and take informed action.



Hymans Robertson has long placed high-quality administration and member experience at the heart of its work. The partnership will support its continued focus on member engagement, effective communication and better outcomes by helping schemes build a more complete and current view of their membership.



Hattie Tales, UK Pensions Lead at Heka Global, said:

"At Heka, we’re redefining what’s possible in pension member tracing. Our new partnership with Hymans Robertson allows us to combine our global, high-precision identity intelligence with their gold standard administration . Together, we’re taking tracing far beyond standard UK credit data – delivering definite, highly verified results across borders so they can engage with and reunite more members with their pensions with total confidence."



Asef Uddin, Client and Delivery Lead at Hymans Robertson, said:

“Delivering high-quality administration and positive member outcomes relies on having complete, current and reliable member data. While data quality has long been a focus for pension schemes and administrators, maintaining accurate records remains an ongoing challenge as members’ circumstances change. This partnership with Heka Global further strengthens the services and solutions we can offer our clients, complementing our existing data quality, tracing and member engagement capabilities and partnerships. By enhancing our offerings we can help clients improve member communications, reduce operational risk and ultimately deliver better outcomes for members.”



About Hymans Robertson

Hymans Robertson LLP is one of the UK’s leading independent pensions and financial services consultancies. We work alongside employers, trustees and financial services institutions, offering independent pensions, investments, benefits and risk consulting services, as well as data and technology solutions. The firm operates as an independent partnership employing over 1,250 people in four UK offices in London, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Birmingham. We pride ourselves on our trusted relationships and our innovative, client-focused approach. Our clients include FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and privately owned firms, as well as employers, pension providers, banks and independent financial advisers. These include some of the UK’s leading names and largest pension schemes. We are also recognised leaders in the field of public-sector pensions. The firm was established in 1921.



Website: www.hymans.co.uk



About Heka Global

Heka Global provides global tracing, mortality and next-of-kin intelligence to pension schemes and their advisers. Its investigative approach combines global data sources with identity consistency checks and cross-source validation to help confirm current member information when existing records no longer reflect reality. Heka has delivered projects for more than 40 UK pension schemes. Data is hosted in Ireland, and Heka does not contact scheme members directly.



Website: www.hekaglobal.com



Media contacts

Hymans Robertson:

Rowena Swatton/Stephanie Stern

Tel: 020 7082 6233/0141 566 7822

rowena.swatton@hymans.co.uk

stephanie.stern@hymans.co.uk



Heka Global:

Hattie Tales

hattie@hekaglobal.com