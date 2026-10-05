Published on 30 October, The Finanze Framework draws on founder Alastair Hoyne’s banking and property-finance experience to connect strategy, funding and execution



PRESTON, UK, 5 October 2026 — Funding a property purchase does not necessarily fund the project, and releasing money through refinancing is not the same as making a profit. These distinctions underpin The Finanze Framework: Property Strategy & Finance Success, a new book by Alastair Hoyne, Founder and CEO of Finanze Group, published in paperback and Kindle editions on 30 October 2026.



The book examines the gap between recognising an attractive property and delivering a sound investment. Its central argument is that the property, funding, costs, risks and intended exit must be assessed together. A promising purchase price or valuation tells only part of the story.



Hoyne began writing in 2023 after conversations with investors who understood the appeal of a strategy but still lacked essential answers about its execution. How would the purchase be funded? When would money for building work arrive? How much would a mortgage actually release at the end?



The book addresses those questions through explanations and worked examples that follow transactions from acquisition through improvement and ownership to sale or refinancing. It is written for people considering their first investment as well as experienced investors examining a different strategy or reassessing an existing portfolio.



One example explores a purchase whose price is fully financed but which still requires the investor to pay tax, legal, valuation and holding costs. The distinction matters: reducing the cash contribution towards a purchase can preserve capital, but it does not eliminate the need for money elsewhere in the transaction.



Another compares selling an investment with refinancing and keeping it. The calculations separate cash returned, equity retained, debt outstanding and continuing income. Recovering the original contribution through a new mortgage does not mean the investor has realised a sale profit while also keeping the property.



The book also examines why a project can show a profit on paper and still run short of cash. A contractor may require payment before a lender releases funds. The investor therefore needs to understand when money becomes available, as well as whether the overall budget adds up.



Hoyne said: “The most revealing question is often what happens between buying the property and getting your money back. That is where the work, the costs and the borrowing have to fit together. An attractive valuation does not pay an invoice, and a proposed refinance does not repay a loan.”



His perspective draws on a background in investment banking, global markets, investment management and entrepreneurship. In institutional banking, his work involved connecting capabilities across a bank around the wider needs of clients, including hedge funds and asset managers. He brought that approach to property finance, examining the intended transaction before selecting or developing the funding structure.



Through Finanze Group, his work connects specialist property lending, brokerage and strategy consulting, undertaken through businesses with distinct roles. That experience informs the book’s attention to the relationship between an investment idea, the evidence a lender requires and the practical steps needed to deliver it.



Hoyne added: “I started writing because investors were asking sensible questions and too often receiving only part of the answer. I wanted someone considering their first purchase, or their next project, to understand how the pieces connect. If the book helps them recognise a worthwhile opportunity, test it properly and change course when the evidence demands it, it has done its job.”



The Finanze Framework: Property Strategy & Finance Success will be available from 30 October 2026, priced at GBP 24.99 in paperback and GBP 9.99 for Kindle. Further information is available at alastairhoyne.com.



ENDS



Notes to editors



Book details



Title: The Finanze Framework: Property Strategy & Finance Success

Author: Alastair Hoyne

Publisher: Finanze Strategy Ltd, under licence from the author

Publication and on-sale date: 30 October 2026

Paperback: GBP 24.99

Paperback ISBN: 978-1-0369-8001-6

Kindle: GBP 9.99

Kindle ASIN: B0HKMY1VPC

eBook ISBN: 978-1-0369-7620-0



The book provides general education and information, rather than personalised financial or investment advice. Worked examples illustrate their stated assumptions and do not guarantee achievable outcomes.



About Alastair Hoyne



Alastair Hoyne is Founder and CEO of Finanze Group. His background spans investment banking, global markets, investment management and entrepreneurship. His institutional banking work included relationships with non-bank financial institutions and connecting services around their wider requirements. His property-finance work applies that perspective to acquisition, supported value, legal structure, improvement and repayment.



About Finanze Group



Finanze Group connects businesses with distinct roles in property finance and consulting. Finanze Capital is its specialist short-term property lending business; Finanze Property provides brokerage; Finanze Strategy provides property strategy consulting and The Finanze Framework: Deal Analysis. Services are undertaken by the relevant entity within its own scope, terms and applicable regulatory position.



Potential interview and feature topics



• Why financing the full purchase price can still leave an investor needing substantial cash.

• What refinancing actually returns: separating borrowed cash, retained equity and realised profit.

• Why a profitable project can run short of money between contractor payments and lending releases.



Book and author links



Author website

Paperback on Amazon UK

Kindle on Amazon UK



Media resources



The following materials are available for editorial use:



Complete media information pack (ZIP)

Book fact sheet (PDF)

Author biographies and book descriptions (PDF)

Interview topics and approved quotation bank (PDF)

Author photographs (ZIP)

Book front-cover artwork (WEBP)



Author photographs and cover artwork may be reproduced for legitimate editorial coverage relating to Alastair Hoyne and The Finanze Framework, subject to any stated credit.



Journalists, reviewers, producers and podcast hosts may request a digital or paperback review copy through the media contact below. Review copies are supplied separately following verification and are not included in the public media pack.



Media contact



Marie Cowgill

Media enquiries for Alastair Hoyne and Finanze Group

Email: media@alastairhoyne.com

Telephone: +44 (0)20 8058 5389



Please contact Marie for interviews, expert commentary, podcast or broadcast enquiries, review copies and further information.