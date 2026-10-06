The aim of this book is to address the particular concerns of people in their later years who feel or fear being lonely. It is targeted at older people as they are more likely to experience a specific set of circumstances not relevant to younger people such as widowhood, the death of friends and relatives, mobility issues, hearing or sight loss, and the reduced social contact that arises from retirement, care requirements and downsizing and moving home.



The book is divided into three sections:

- a wide range of ideas for increasing social contact which could lead to making new friends and even developing loving relationships

- help in coming to terms with and hopefully starting to enjoy the pleasures of solitude in ways that might not have been thought of

- techniques for increasing resilience and overcoming the negative emotional effects of loneliness



About the author: Jackie Sherman has had a successful career in adult education and careers work. She is the author of several writing and computing books and now helps run her local U3A and volunteers as a telephone befriender. She regularly runs groups on autobiographical writing.

PUBLISHED 25th October 2026 978-1-80236-529-0 £10.99

CONTACT ROGER SPROSTON 07803176775