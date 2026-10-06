New Robert Half research reveals burnout remains a significant challenge for workers, with the UK ranking among the worst-affected countries surveyed.



Key findings:



- 55% of UK professionals feel burnt out at work as workloads become harder to manage

- The UK figure is above the international average of 48% across nine markets surveyed

- The UK recorded the fourth-highest rate of high burnout, behind Canada, the United States and Brazil







Ahead of World Mental Health Day on 10th October, new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half reveals that workplace burnout remains a significant issue for many UK professionals.





The study found that 55% of workers feel burnt out at work, placing the UK above the 48% average across the nine markets surveyed.





When asked what was driving their burnout, 54% of workers cited a heavier workload due to understaffing, while 39% reported lower team morale after restructuring or labour reductions. A further 39% reported feeling stuck in their career.





UK among the most affected markets surveyed





According to the data, the UK recorded the fourth-highest level of reported burnout among the countries included in the research, behind Canada (62%), the United States (59%) and Brazil (59%).





The findings highlight the extent to which sustained workplace pressures continue to affect employees. While burnout levels vary internationally, the research suggests that a significant proportion of the UK workforce is experiencing high levels of strain at work.





Matt Weston, Senior Managing Director, UK & Ireland at Robert Half, commented:





“Burnout is clearly no longer an issue affecting a small group of employees. When more than half of professionals say they’re experiencing it, employers recognise it as a workforce issue with implications for productivity, retention and long-term business performance.





"Employers need to recognise that addressing burnout isn't simply about offering support when people reach a crisis point, but taking a proactive approach. Creating environments where workloads are manageable, career development remains visible, and employees feel equipped to perform at their best over the long term requires regularly assessing resources, expectations and culture, and adjusting when needed.





"World Mental Health Day provides an opportunity to reflect on whether those foundations are in place, because addressing burnout requires more than wellbeing initiatives alone. Businesses also need to consider how work is structured, whether teams have sufficient support and resources, and how employees can sustainably manage increasing demands."





International comparisons





Percentage of professionals who feel burnt out at work



- Canada: 62%

- United States: 59%

- Brazil: 59%

- United Kingdom: 55%

- Netherlands: 45%

- Germany: 43%

- Belgium: 42%

- Switzerland: 38%

- France: 32%





What employers can do





Considering the findings, Robert Half recommends that employers:





- Regularly assess whether workforce capacity aligns with business demands

- Help employees prioritise workloads and set realistic expectations

- Maintain ongoing conversations around workload, wellbeing and career development

- Ensure managers are equipped to identify and address signs of employee burnout

- Provide additional support during periods of organisational change

- Consider permanent and project-based staffing solutions to support teams during periods of increased demand





ENDS



Press Contact



Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790705



About the research





The research was conducted online by Robert Half among employed professionals in the UK, Brazil, Canada, the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and France.





In Europe, Robert Half surveyed 1,000 professionals in each of the following countries: the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Belgium, and 500 professionals in the Netherlands and Switzerland. The Brazil study surveyed 1,000 professionals, the Canadian study surveyed 1,005 professionals, while the US study included more than 1,330 professionals.



Respondents were asked to rate their level of workplace burnout on a scale from 1 to 10, where 1 means “not at all burned out” and 10 means “completely burned out”. For the purposes of this analysis, respondents selecting ratings from 6 to 10 were classified as reporting burnout.