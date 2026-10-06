Rabat Business School has achieved the prestigious Triple Crown of international business school accreditations, becoming the first school in Morocco to hold AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA accreditation simultaneously.



The milestone follows the recent award of AMBA accreditation for its Executive MBA programme, placing Rabat Business School (RBS) among a highly selective group of business schools worldwide. Fewer than 1% of business schools globally hold all three accreditations, while RBS becomes only the fifth business school in Africa to achieve the distinction.



The achievement marks another significant step in the rapid internationalisation of RBS, which has progressed from its first international accreditation to Triple Crown status in less than six years.



Nicolas Arnaud, Dean of Rabat Business School, said:



“Rabat Business School (UIR) has achieved the prestigious Triple Crown of international business school accreditations, following the recent award of AMBA accreditation. By bringing together AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA, RBS joins a highly selective group representing fewer than 1% of business schools worldwide. It is the first business school in Morocco and Francophone Africa to achieve this distinction, and only the fifth in Africa. The milestone further strengthens RBS’s international standing and its ambition to advance academic excellence from Morocco and Africa to the world.”



The Triple Crown comes during a period of growing international recognition for RBS. Earlier this year, the school became the first African business school to enter the Financial Times’ global Master in Management ranking top 10, ranking No. 10 in the 2026 edition.



Together, the rankings and accreditations reflect RBS’s growing ambition to position Morocco as a hub for internationally connected business education and to strengthen links between African talent, institutions and employers around the world.



The Triple Crown represents more than a mark of institutional quality. It reinforces RBS’s position as a bridge between African and international business education at a time when companies and institutions increasingly require leaders capable of operating across markets, cultures and regions.



With its latest accreditation, RBS joins a small group of institutions worldwide recognised by AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA, strengthening its international standing while continuing its ambition to take business education from Morocco and Africa to the world.



ENDS



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