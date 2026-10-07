Alliance brings together complementary global payroll capabilities, technology and expertise to help multinational organisations simplify complex payroll operations and improve governance, compliance and service quality







THE WOODLANDS, Texas – October 7, 2026 – Strada, a people, payroll, and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management, today announces a strategic alliance with EY, a global leader in Global Mobility and payroll managed services, operating across 180+ countries, designed to set a new standard in how multinational organisations manage global payroll and workforce solutions.







This alliance brings together Strada's global payroll technology, certified Workday and SAP integrations and professional services, global payment capabilities, and deep experience in processing payroll for the world’s largest employers with EY’s established global payroll, tax, mobility, workforce advisory capabilities and client base.







Together, the alliance signals a new chapter in global payroll and workforce solutions, moving beyond fragmented, legacy approaches to a model built for control, governance, and confidence at a global scale.







Strada brings deep expertise in managing large and complex global payroll environments, combining HCM services technology and professional services expertise. Combined with EY's local payroll expertise, the alliance offers organisations a globally connected approach to workforce management that combines centralised governance with local execution, helping enterprises simplify complexity, strengthen governance, and operate with greater consistency and confidence.







Strada and EY will continue to harness advances in AI to accelerate integrated global payroll and workforce solutions, helping organisations gain deeper insights, automate processes and navigate complexity with greater confidence.







Colin Brennan, Chief Executive Officer of Strada, says: “Payroll remains an exceptionally complex and high-risk function and increasingly enterprises are looking to consolidate that responsibility with a small number of trusted partners. Together, Strada and EY bring a model that connects technology, local expertise, compliance, data and services into an integrated global payroll and workforce solution. The alliance provides organisations the breadth and depth of services they need to manage their workforce across every market they operate in while creating a strong foundation for continued innovation in AI-enabled workforce operations."







Gerard Osei-Bonsu, EY Global PAS Tax Leader, says: “This alliance fundamentally changes how global payroll is delivered. Together with Strada, EY teams are combining deep payroll knowledge, broader workforce services and operational capabilities with leading payroll technology, helping large, complex global organisations simplify their payroll landscape, consolidate vendors and operate with greater confidence. Clients gain more workforce flexibility and choice in how their payroll is delivered all under a single, globally governed structure with real-time insights, stronger compliance and greater operational efficiency.”







Together, this alliance signals a new chapter in global payroll and workforce solutions, moving beyond fragmented, legacy approaches to a model built for control, governance, and confidence at a global scale. It brings together the complementary strengths of EY and Strada to create the most comprehensive global payroll proposition in the market.







ENDS







About Strada



Strada is a people, payroll, and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management. Across 180 countries, Strada designs and delivers people-first solutions powered by cloud-based technology that help organisations grow and enable workforces to perform at their best. For more information, visit www.stradaglobal.com







About EY



EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.







Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.







Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.







EY refers to the global organisation, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organisation, please visit ey.com.







This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organisation that also does not provide any services to clients.







Media Contact



Vickie Collinge, BlueSky PR



Vickie@bluesky-pr.com



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