Strada unveils Aon partnership and new AI-powered innovations ahead of Workday Rising U.S. 2026





THE WOODLANDS, TX – October 9, 2026 – Strada, a people, payroll and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management and Workday Platinum Partner, today announces new alliances, innovations and expanded offerings at Workday Rising U.S. 2026, reflecting its continued investment in AI-powered solutions, proprietary tooling and expanded Workday capabilities.





Helping organizations maximize the value of their Workday investment while preparing for an AI-powered future, Strada will showcase its latest innovations at booth #C1, where attendees can meet with its Workday experts.





"We're seeing more organizations expand their use of Workday to drive greater business value and create more connected, consistent experiences for employees around the world," said Stephen Dolan, General Manager, Workday Professional Services at Strada. "That drive to realize the full value of Workday creates new opportunities to modernize workforce operations across the enterprise. From transforming benefits administration and simplifying AI investment decisions, to helping growing organizations accelerate their Workday journey, we're bringing together the expertise and innovation needed to help organizations move forward with confidence."





Strada and Aon Partner to accelerate Workday transformation and advance the future of benefits





Strada and Aon, a leading global professional services firm, today announce a strategic partnership to help organizations maximize the value of their Workday investment and accelerate HR transformation.





The partnership brings together Aon's deep consulting and benefits expertise with Strada's end-to-end Workday capabilities, providing Aon's clients with access to Strada's strategic advisory, deployment, optimization and ongoing operational support across the Workday platform.





"Our clients want integrated solutions that connect strategy, technology and operations," said Bryan Morens, SVP Strategic Partnerships, Aon. "By combining Aon's consulting and benefits expertise with Strada's end-to-end Workday capabilities, we are better positioned to help organizations accelerate transformation and achieve greater value from their Workday investment."





This partnership between Strada, a Workday Wellness Strategic Migration & Benefits Administration Partner for Workday Total Benefits, and Aon, a Workday Wellness Broker Partner, will help organizations create a more connected benefits experience and advance the future of benefits delivery.





Flex Credit Calculator: Bringing greater clarity to AI Investment





Strada will also unveil its new Flex Credit Calculator, an innovative advisory tool designed to help organizations better understand, plan and optimize their investment in Workday AI capabilities.





Developed in collaboration with Strada's Client Advisory Board, this new tool will enable Workday customers to better understand their Flex Credit entitlements, estimate future AI consumption, decide where AI can be best utilized, and identify potential additional costs.





Using the latest published Workday Flex Credit rate cards alongside customer-specific information, including employee population, subscription type and anticipated AI usage, the calculator provides personalized consumption and cost projections. This helps organizations gain greater visibility into their available entitlements, plan future AI adoption and make more informed investment decisions.





Attendees can see the Flex Credit Calculator in action at Strada's booth #C1 where Strada's experts will be on hand to demonstrate the tool and discuss how it can help organizations make more informed decisions about their AI investment.





Strada Express: Accelerating Workday adoption for U.S. medium enterprises





Building on its launch in Europe earlier this year, Strada Express is further expanding into the U.S. market, providing medium enterprises with a faster, streamlined path to modernize workforce operations and AI-ready HR technology.





Designed specifically for organizations with up to 3,000 employees, the solution brings three deployment tiers to the market, including Express, Accelerate and Transform, offering a streamlined deployment approach for Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and enabling eligible customers to go live in as little as 12 weeks.





Combining a fixed-scope deployment model with established implementation practices, Strada Express helps growing businesses accelerate time to value, improve workforce visibility and establish a scalable foundation for future growth. By connecting people and data, and establishing consistent processes, the solution also helps organizations build the AI-ready foundations needed to support future intelligent automation and AI-powered capabilities.





The U.S. expansion builds on Strada’s established offering across the UK and Ireland, Nordics, BeNeLux and Switzerland, extending Strada’s Workday GO offering into North America, with accreditation now spanning the U.S. and Canada.





Continued investment in Workday Innovation



Strada continues to invest in its Workday capabilities and proprietary tooling to help customers accelerate transformation, simplify complex processes and realize greater value from their technology investments.





As Workday expands its AI portfolio, Strada is investing in the expertise, tools and capabilities needed to support customers in adopting emerging technologies, improving operational efficiency and preparing for the next generation of intelligent workforce solutions.





ENDS





Notes to editors



Strada will be exhibiting at Workday Rising U.S. 2026 at booth #C1. Throughout the event, a series of workshops will be hosted in the Strada Lounge, located at the Palazzo Prestige Club Lounge on the 23rd floor of The Venetian Resort. Sessions will bring together Strada experts and industry peers for practical discussions on HR, payroll, AI, finance, planning, benefits and more. For Strada's full Workday Rising schedule, workshop registrations and opportunities to meet with its experts, visit Strada at Workday Rising U.S. 2026.







About Strada



Strada is a people, payroll, and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management. Across 180 countries, Strada designs and delivers people first solutions powered by cloud-based technology that help organizations grow and enable workforces to perform at their best. To learn more, visit www.stradaglobal.com



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Caroline Vooght, BlueSky PR

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