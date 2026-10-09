CÈGLÈ Launches Its Debut Collection, Bringing Everyday Elegance to Modern Wardrobes





In an era dominated by micro-trends and fast-fading aesthetics, newly launched British womenswear brand CÈGLÈ makes a deliberate statement with its debut collection: true style does not shout; it endures.



Founded by Vaida Cegle, CÈGLÈ was created to bring classic style and everyday elegance into modern wardrobes. Built on the belief that dressing beautifully should never be reserved for formal invitations, the brand offers refined, versatile pieces that move naturally from workdays and lunches with friends to weddings and evening celebrations.



Designed in London, the debut capsule brings together tailored daywear, occasionwear and distinctive finishing touches:



Signature Black & White Tweed Blazer and Skirt Set

Featuring subtle sequin detailing and custom monogram lining, the matching blazer and skirt create a polished ensemble for special occasions. Worn separately, the blazer brings refinement to denim, while the skirt pairs effortlessly with simple knitwear or a crisp shirt.



Wool Pillbox Hats

Available in White and Black, these structured hats draw on mid-century style, offering a distinctive finishing touch to both special occasion looks and elegant everyday outfits.



18K Gold-Plated Monogram Brooch

Crafted from 18K gold-plated stainless steel, the signature CÈGLÈ brooch adds a considered accent to blazer lapels, coats, dresses and everyday knitwear. Its timeless design also makes it a thoughtful gift.



Coming Soon: The 3-in-1 Convertible Dress

The forthcoming convertible dress will expand the collection with three distinct ways to wear one garment, offering versatility for different occasions.



“CÈGLÈ began with a simple belief: elegance is a decision, not a trend,” says founder Vaida Cegle. “I wanted to create pieces that women would reach for beyond a single occasion—designs that help them feel confident, put together and entirely themselves.”



The debut collection is available at cegle.co.uk.



High-resolution imagery, lookbook assets and product samples for editorial consideration—including Christmas gift guides—are available upon request.



About CÈGLÈ



CÈGLÈ is a London-based womenswear brand founded by Vaida Cegle. Rooted in classic elegance, the brand creates tailored clothing and refined accessories for everyday life and special occasions. Its collection includes tweed separates, wool pillbox hats and signature jewellery, with elegant dresses forthcoming.



Media Contact





Vaida Cegle

Founder, CÈGLÈ

Email: info@cegle.co.uk

Contact no: 07442233664

Website: cegle.co.uk

Instagram: @cegleofficial

London, United Kingdom