One Tribe, the British natural luxury skincare brand founded by Ewa Tomiak, is delighted to announce its arrival at Wolf & Badger, marking its first physical retail presence and opening the brand to customers worldwide.



Founded with a vision to challenge what natural skincare can achieve, One Tribe merges Native American botanicals with modern science to deliver ethical, high-performance skincare.



At the heart of One Tribe is a belief that nature holds extraordinary potential. The brand draws inspiration from powerful Native American botanicals, carefully selecting ingredients for their natural properties and combining them with modern scientific understanding to create sophisticated, high-performance skincare. By bringing the potency of nature together with modern skincare science, One Tribe creates formulations that respect nature while delivering the efficacy expected from contemporary luxury skincare.



The philosophy extends beyond the formulations to every aspect of the brand experience. One Tribe has developed state-of-the-art ethical and sustainable packaging, designed to reflect the same balance between modern luxury, innovation and environmental responsibility found within its skincare, without compromising aesthetics, functionality, or the feeling of luxury.



The new listing marks an exciting milestone for the emerging British beauty brand, which has recently been nominated for the Vogue Beauty Awards 2026 and awarded Best Emerging Botanical Skincare Brand 2026 - UK by Global Health & Pharma Magazine as part of the Global Excellence Awards 2026.



For One Tribe’s founder Ewa Tomiak, joining Wolf & Badger represents an important step in bringing the brand and its philosophy to a wider community of conscious consumers who value independent brands, thoughtful craftsmanship and responsible beauty.



“I am delighted to see One Tribe join Wolf & Badger. From the beginning, our ambition has been to challenge what natural skincare can achieve, harnessing the power of Native American botanicals and combining it with modern science to create skincare that is natural and mindful, yet genuinely highly effective.”



Ewa Tomiak, Founder of One Tribe



One Tribe is centred around mindful modern luxury, creating vegan, cruelty-free and eco-conscious skincare that celebrates the connection between beauty, nature, and science.



The brand's commitment to conscious beauty also extends beyond its products. One Tribe supports PETA for animal welfare and Pachamama Alliance, which supports Indigenous communities of the Ecuadorian Amazon rainforest.



Through Wolf & Badger, customers can now discover One Tribe alongside a curated community of independent brands from around the world, united by a focus on creativity, craftsmanship, quality, and conscious production.



For One Tribe, this new chapter represents an opportunity to introduce its approach to natural luxury skincare to a wider audience, demonstrating that natural skincare can be mindful without compromising efficacy, and luxurious without compromising values.



One Tribe is now available to discover in person at Wolf & Badger’s London store, marking the brand’s first physical retail presence, while customers worldwide can explore and shop the collection online through Wolf & Badger.



Notes to Editors:



Contact:

enquiries@onetribecosmetics.com



Lifestyle images can be found here



About One Tribe



At One Tribe, we believe that true modern luxury beauty is mindful and respectful, reflecting harmony between self and nature. One Tribe is a natural luxury skincare brand that merges Native American botanicals with modern science to deliver ethical, high-performance skincare. We are committed to vegan, cruelty-free, and eco-conscious practices, celebrating the balance between beauty, nature, and science. Empowering a community that believes in skincare with purpose. www.onetribecosmetics.com, @onetribecosmetics



About Wolf & Badger



Wolf & Badger is the B Corp-certified home to more than 2000 independent brands from around the world, creating a forward-thinking global community built upon the age-old pillars of skill and craftsmanship. The marketplace provides an effortless way to find sustainably and ethically produced jewellery, homeware, accessories, fashion, and beauty, without compromising on quality and design. Wolf & Badger is committed to creating a future in which every element of retail is fair and frictionless for everyone. www.wolfandbadger.com, @wolfandbadger