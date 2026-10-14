Following the success of its viral Snow Mango and Snow Berry, Snowflake Gelato has expanded its handcrafted Snow Treats collection with two new creations: Snow Banana and Snow Peanut.



Now available across the UK as part of The Little Gelato Cabinet autumn collection, the new treats bring two much-loved flavours to Snowflake's signature chocolate-coated frozen desserts.



THE SNOW BANANA

Smooth banoffee pie gelato with caramel crumble, encased in a white chocolate shell and shaped just like a banana.



THE SNOW PEANUT

Peanut gelato with crunchy peanut and caramel, encased in a chocolate shell and shaped just like a peanut.



HANDCRAFTED, ONE BY ONE

Each Snow Treat is individually handcrafted using artisan gelato made with 100% natural ingredients, including organic Jersey milk sourced from a family farm in Somerset. The gelato is frozen into distinctive fruit- and nut-shaped moulds before being dipped in Snowflake's signature chocolate shell and served on a stick.



"Our team has spent countless hours in the innovation lab bringing two much-loved flavours to life in the Snow Banana and Snow Peanut, and we can't wait for treat-seekers across the country to try them."

— Asad Khan, Founder and CEO, Snowflake Gelato



The Snow Banana and Snow Peanut are now available at Snowflake Gelato locations across the UK, including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Sheffield and Oxford. Find your nearest store at https://snowflakegelato.co.uk.



ABOUT SNOWFLAKE GELATO

Founded in 2012, Snowflake Gelato is a British dessert brand known for artisan gelato, creative product innovation and its Snow Treats collection. Its gelato is crafted by skilled Italian gelato chefs using organic Jersey milk and cream and fresh seasonal ingredients.



Complimentary tastings of the Snow Banana and Snow Peanut are available to journalists and editors at selected Snowflake Gelato locations. To arrange a tasting, please contact Alex Diaconu using the press enquiry details below.



PRESS ENQUIRIES

Alex Diaconu

Senior Marketing Manager, Snowflake Gelato

alex.diaconu@snowflakegelato.co.uk