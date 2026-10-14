New data reveals 40% of UK employers are stretching salary budgets to secure top talent



• 72% cite specialised skills as a key reason to offer salaries above budget

• 78% of companies are currently including or plan to include salary ranges in job postings, as transparency expectations increase



LONDON, UK— Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has released its 2027 UK Salary Guide, providing employers and job seekers with projected salaries for hundreds of positions across six professional fields, along with compensation trends and hiring insights. The salary ranges reflect base salaries for new hires across all levels of experience.

The findings point to a selective pay market in which employers remain under pressure to control costs but are prepared to stretch budgets for skills linked to transformation, productivity and growth.

Key findings reveal that:



• Workers with specialised skills command premium pay: 40% of managers say they are going over budget for new base salaries, with 72% citing specialised skills as a key reason.

• AI fluency and expertise are driving salary premiums: 32% are increasing pay for professionals with relevant AI skills.

• Compensation budgets are increasing: 53% of UK hiring managers expect compensation budgets to increase next year to help attract and retain top talent, despite other cost pressures.

• Salary transparency enhances hiring: 78% of companies are taking pay transparency steps and 42% say it has led to higher quality candidate pools.



Roles outpacing projected average salary gains in 2027



Salary growth is expected to remain measured overall, however the following roles are in demand and are expected to see above-average salary growth in 2027.







Projected salary increases for new hires by professional field

Finance and Accounting:

- Qualified Financial Accountant - Financial Services: +4.9%

- Part-Qualified Financial Accountant - Financial Services: +3.8%

- Financial Planning & Analysis Analyst: +2.9%

Technology:

- ERP Functional Consultant: +4.2%

- Security Network Engineer: +3.8%

- Back-End Developer: +3.7%

Marketing and creative:

- Social Media Manager: +3.4%

- Head of Digital: +3.2%

- Marketing Automation Manager: +2.8%

Legal:

- Head of Legal - Financial Services: +2.3%

- Head of Legal: +2.1%

- Legal Counsel (NQ - 2 years PQE): +1.9%

Human Resources:

- Talent Acquisition Partner: +4.1%

- HR Officer: +3.3%

- HR Generalist: +1.9%



AI-related skills command higher pay



Managers are offering higher pay to professionals who can use AI to improve efficiency, productivity, and business outcomes, with 32% increasing pay for relevant generative AI skills.



“Employers are placing a growing value on specialist expertise," said Matt Weston, senior managing director UK & Ireland at Robert Half. "Organisations are becoming increasingly targeted in where they invest, focusing on skills that support transformation, productivity and growth. For both employers and professionals, having access to reliable market data is essential to making informed decisions about compensation, career development and future talent needs."



Salary transparency strengthens hiring outcomes



As pay transparency gains momentum across Europe, these expectations are impacting the UK market, with 82% of companies reviewing or planning to review salaries for parity. A further 73% of employers are using or planning to use external data to benchmark compensation and stay competitive. In addition, 78% of hiring managers either already include or plan to include salary ranges in job descriptions, citing the top benefits as:



• Attracting a higher-quality candidate pool — 42%

• More efficient salary negotiations — 41%

• Reduced time-to-hire — 22%



"Greater pay transparency benefits both employers and professionals," Weston added. "When salary expectations are clear and supported by robust market data, conversations become more straightforward, negotiations can move more quickly, and both sides are better positioned to make informed decisions."



Emerging perks and benefits making a difference



The data also shows that pay is not the only factor shaping competition for specialist talent. Employers are also evolving perks and benefits to better support employees across different stages of life, including family and caregiving responsibilities. These benefits will help organisations attract specialised talent through a more competitive and robust employment package. In fact, 30% of professionals cite family and caregiving benefits as the top incentive that would motivate them to move jobs.

Family benefits employers are offering include:

• Childcare vouchers/assistance: 38%

• On-site childcare: 30%

• Reproductive health benefits (e.g. egg and sperm collection, IVF treatment): 15%



Explore salary data and compensation trends by profession and location by visiting the 2027 UK Salary Guide from Robert Half.



About the 2027 UK Salary Guide from Robert Half



Robert Half has been publishing salary forecasts for more than 75 years. Since 1950, the Salary Guide has served as a trusted source for employers, job seekers, government organisations, educational institutions and business leaders. The guide features salary benchmarks informed by market data and insights from Robert Half talent solutions professionals, along with survey findings from 1,500 hiring managers, business leaders and employed workers across the UK.



FAQ:



What are the compensation trends for UK in 2027?

Salary growth is expected to remain measured in 2027, but employers are still investing in competitive pay for critical roles, hard-to-staff positions and candidates with specialised skills.

Pay transparency is also increasing demand for current salary data as employers need accurate market benchmarks to set and communicate competitive salary ranges.



Why are organisations paying more for specialised skills?

Organisations are paying more for specialised skills because competition remains strong for professionals with expertise tied to business-critical priorities. In addition to base salaries, employers are evaluating total compensation strategies to remain competitive during candidate negotiations.



What are the benefits of salary transparency and benchmarking?

Salary transparency and benchmarking can help organisations attract higher-quality candidates, improve retention, strengthen salary negotiations and reduce time-to-hire.



About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and HR, administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) and, with Protiviti, has been named one of Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore comprehensive talent solutions, research and insights at https://www.roberthalf.com/gb/en



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