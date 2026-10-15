we’re excited to continue supporting Worcestershire, its staff, and its ambitions for the future.

Bromsgrove-headquartered Danton HR & Training has announced that it has secured a new partnership with Worcestershire County Cricket Club, becoming the club’s official HR Partner.



The firm has worked closely with the club and its management team over recent seasons, building a strong understanding of its people, culture and ambitions for the future, providing a solid foundation for a partnership centered on shared values, long-term development and a commitment to helping the club’s people thrive.



Danton HR & Training works with organisations to provide practical, commercially focused HR support and training – including their flagship Managing People Fundamentals programme – helping businesses to get the very best from their people while creating positive and productive workplace cultures.



Through the new partnership, Danton HR & Training will provide its HR expertise and support to the club, helping Worcestershire to further develop its people, culture and working practices as the organisation continues to grow both on and off the field.



The partnership builds on Danton HR & Training’s existing relationship with Worcestershire County Cricket Club, strengthening the firm’s presence within the Worcestershire business community and reflecting a shared commitment to supporting organisations that value their people, invest in positive workplace cultures and create genuine value.



Duncan Roke, Director at Danton HR & Training, said: “We’re incredibly proud to become the official HR partner of Worcestershire County Cricket Club. Having spent a great deal of time with the club over the last couple of years, we’ve developed some fantastic relationships and gained a real understanding of the organisation and the people behind it. We’re passionate about helping organisations get the very best from their people, and we’re excited to continue supporting Worcestershire, its staff, and its ambitions for the future.”



Rich Sugden, Head of Finance at Worcestershire County Cricket Club, added: “We’re delighted to officially welcome Danton HR & Training as our HR partner. Over the past couple of years, we’ve had the opportunity to get to know the team and have developed a strong relationship and a shared understanding of our people, culture and ambitions for the future. I am confident this partnership will bring significant benefits to the club as we continue to grow and develop, both on and off the field.”







- ENDS -



Press contact:

Chris Thomas, Stephen Alexander

Email: chris@stephen-alexander.com



Notes to editors:

Danton HR & Training is an award-winning HR consultancy and training provider based in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire. The company works with organisations of all sizes across the UK, delivering practical HR support, strategic people advice, leadership development, and professional training services. As a trusted HR partner, Danton HR & Training helps businesses attract, develop, engage, and retain talent while navigating the increasingly complex world of employment and people management. The company supports clients throughout the entire employee lifecycle, offering services ranging from HR advice and compliance support to fully outsourced HR solutions and management training. For more information, visit www.dantonhr.com.