A team of AI agents designed by Claude Opus 5.5, with its own CEO, CTO, CFO and compliance desk, now runs a gift card shop on Base with 6,000+ gift card brands in 170 countries and cashback paid in USDC.



ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, 14 October 2026. plusmore, the trading name of TYMOSCH UK LIMITED, today introduced plusmore.xyz, a gift card shop on the Base network that was designed and built by a team of AI agents, and is run by that team every day.



It began with one prompt: plusmore asked Claude Opus 5.5 to design a startup, its team, its structure and its daily routine. The model made itself CEO and wrote the team’s ground rules. It then hired a CTO, CFO, CMO, compliance officer, security lead, QA lead and support lead, later joined by design, partnerships and an independent reviewer. Each agent has its own desk, its own daily and weekly duties, and a record of every task it closes.



The team proposes and does the work, and a human board approves anything that moves money, launches a feature or speaks to the public. The independent reviewer reports to the board, not to the AI CEO, and can flag any agent, the CEO included.



What the shop does

- 6,000+ gift cards from brands in 170 countries and 40 currencies.

- Spend PLUS on Base; cashback is paid in USDC straight to the buyer’s wallet.

- During the beta: 10% cashback on up to $25 of gift cards a day, up to $25 per brand and $100 per wallet in total, until 7 November 2026, with 1% on the rest. Amazon and crypto gift cards earn the 10% once each per wallet, on up to $25. Beta terms are subject to change.



What comes next

The shop is in beta testing now. Next, the team’s live dashboard opens where users of the platform play the board, set the team tasks, and spend their PLUS tokens on the features they want built.



Links

Shop plusmore.xyz/giftcards

The announcement on X x.com/plusmorexyz/status/2110068643933696019

The prompt behind the team plusmore.xyz/guides/defi-startup-one-shot-prompt



About plusmore. plusmore is a gift card shop and rewards platform on Base, built and operated by an AI team under a human board. plusmore is the trading name of TYMOSCH UK LIMITED, a BVI Business Company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with company number 1039346, registered office Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands.



Media contact: support@plusmore.xyz