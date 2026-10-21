As we celebrate 90 years of achievement, we look forward to continuing to innovate and develop ventilation solutions

Vent-Axia, the UK’s leading ventilation company, celebrated 90 years of British manufacturing and innovation on Thursday 15 October 2026, marking the milestone with a commemorative tree planting at Crawter’s Brook People’s Park in Manor Royal, Crawley, close to its headquarters. To honour the occasion, a Fastigiate Oak was planted by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, John Barclay, DL, as part of the anniversary celebrations attended by the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Marion Ayling, Peter Lamb MP for Crawley, Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of the Manor Royal BID, and representatives from the Crawley Museum.



Founded in 1936 by Joe Akester, inventor of the world’s first electrically-operated window fan, Vent-Axia has a long history of British engineering and product innovation. Its heritage includes supplying ventilation to Sir Winston Churchill for his Chartwell home in 1945. Today, the company continues to build on its British manufacturing heritage, developing ventilation solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications.



To mark its 90th Anniversary, Vent-Axia also funded a new planting scheme at Crawter’s Brook, in collaboration with the Manor Royal BID, helping to enhance biodiversity and create a lasting legacy for the local community. Students from Crawley College also produced an engraved commemorative oak plaque to mark Vent-Axia’s 90th Anniversary tree planting at Crawter’s Brook People’s Park. The commemorative tree and new planting are located next to the park’s Green Lung sculpture, curated by the Manor Royal BID and created by sculptor Andrew McKeown.



The Green Lung sculpture is a striking synthesis of nature and human biology, taking the shape of a human lung fused with tree root, branch and trunk forms, with the lung’s veins and arteries replaced by roots or branches. This is particularly fitting symbolism for Vent-Axia’s anniversary planting since the company is committed to improving indoor air sustainably.



“We are delighted to be celebrating our 90th Anniversary at Vent-Axia. From Joe Akester’s invention of the world’s first electrically-operated window fan in 1936 to the ventilation solutions we develop today, innovation has always been at the heart of our business. We are very proud of our British manufacturing heritage, and it is particularly fitting to mark this milestone by supporting a project that will benefit the local environment and community of Manor Royal, which has been home to our HQ for nearly 70 years. As we celebrate 90 years of achievement, we look forward to continuing to innovate and develop ventilation solutions that improve the environments in which we live and work,” said Graham Sanders, Managing Director at Vent-Axia.



Vent-Axia’s commitment to innovation continues today with a raft of award-winning ventilation solutions building on nine decades of British engineering expertise. Most recently, the company’s Lo-Carbon PureAir Cleanse dMEV won ‘Domestic Ventilation Product of the Year’ at the HVR Awards. The industry’s first dedicated continuous-running decentralised mechanical extract ventilation (dMEV) fan with an integral indoor air quality (IAQ) sensor, the Lo-Carbon PureAir Cleanse combines humidity control and advanced air-quality sensing to actively monitor and help improve indoor air quality.



Sustainability, like innovation, is also central to Vent-Axia’s future, with circular economy principles embedded in its manufacturing approach. The company won the BEAMA Net Zero Collaboration Award for its partnership with AO, transforming recycled fridge plastic into ventilation products, and also received the ‘Low Carbon Impact Award’ at the H&V News Awards. Manufacturing with recycled plastic has reduced the carbon footprint of Vent-Axia’s products by up to 40%, while the partnership with AO helps keep recycled materials within the UK circular economy, reducing resource use and associated carbon emissions. Meanwhile, Vent-Axia aims to achieve Net Zero by 2040, a decade ahead of the UK Government’s 2050 target.



The 90th Anniversary celebrations took place at Vent-Axia’s headquarters in Fleming Way, Crawley, which was decorated with bespoke bunting, made from recycled materials and featuring the company’s special 90th Anniversary logo. Guests heard a presentation on the company’s 90-year history and viewed a special exhibition co-curated with Crawley Museum. Featuring historical photographs, archive ventilation equipment and artefacts, the exhibition included a commemorative booklet recording the 1950 visit of HRH Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, when she officially named Manor Royal and planted a tree in Crawley town. Vent-Axia also published a commemorative album charting the company’s history to mark its anniversary.



Peter Lamb MP for Crawley presented Vent-Axia with a framed copy of Early Day Motion 918 tabled in the House of Commons on 12 October 2026, congratulating the company on its 90th anniversary. The motion recognised Vent-Axia’s proud history as a leading British Manufacturer of ventilation solutions, its longstanding connection to Crawley and its contribution to the local economy through skilled employment, investment and innovation.



Guests at the anniversary event toured the company’s manufacturing facilities, gaining insight into the company’s operations. During the visit, the Vice Lord-Lieutenant operated a 3D printer producing an oak leaf for a commemorative certificate, providing a further link between the company’s engineering expertise and its anniversary planting. The celebrations also included the cutting of a 90th Anniversary cake by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant and the Mayor of Crawley.



“90 years is a remarkable achievement, and Vent-Axia’s history is one of innovation, engineering excellence and an enduring commitment to improving the indoor environments in which we live and work. Today’s celebrations have recognised that heritage while looking firmly to the future. Through the company’s support for Crawter’s Brook People’s Park and the planting of the oak tree, Vent-Axia is making a lasting contribution to biodiversity and the local community. I congratulate Vent-Axia on 90 years of achievement and wish the company continued success and a sustainable future,” said Vice Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, John Barclay, DL.



Following the tree planting, guests returned to Vent-Axia’s headquarters, where the Vice Lord-Lieutenant proposed a toast to the company’s 90 years of British manufacturing and innovation. Guests celebrated with English sparkling wine from Denbies, a vineyard recognised with a King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development. Each guest also took home as a gift a Vent-Axia 90th Anniversary bamboo eco water bottle (Mr Bamboo Cup) which is recycled, reusable and recyclable, with a mangrove tree planted for each bottle purchased.



For further information visit: www.vent-axia.com.



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Notes for Editors

1.Boasting 90 years’ experience, Vent-Axia is the ventilation sector’s clear leader, chief innovator and forerunner in energy-saving, lo-carbon products. Committed to helping improve indoor air quality and comfort in both homes and buildings, Vent-Axia provides the sector’s most comprehensive choice from any single manufacturer. Vent-Axia’s range covers not just air movement and ventilation technologies but heat recovery, electric heating, hand dryers, cooling and clean-air systems for residential, commercial, public sector and industrial applications.

2.Vent-Axia was founded in 1936 by Joe Akester, who invented the world’s first electrically-operated window fan, the Axia Six. The fan was donated to the Science Museum in 1976.

3.The commemorative Fastigiate Oak was planted at Crawter’s Brook People’s Park, Manor Royal, Crawley, which was officially opened by the HRH The Duke of Gloucester in November 2014.

4.Crawley College: Vent-Axia has supplied ventilation units to the Green Village at Crawley College, an innovative facility where students and the wider community can learn about sustainable building technologies and retrofitting. Students from Crawley College also produced an engraved commemorative oak plaque to mark Vent-Axia’s 90th Anniversary tree planting at Crawter’s Brook People’s Park.

5.The Green Lung sculpture was created by Andrew McKeown and curated by Manor Royal BID.

6.The Manor Royal Business Improvement District (BID) was originally created in June 2013 following a vote by businesses. Every five years, businesses have to vote again to keep it going. The Manor Royal BID allows businesses to create a fund and to attract additional investment to improve the Business District in ways they decide, working with and holding to account other agencies as necessary.





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