Our analysis highlights just how inventive the English language can be, particularly when it comes to the things we talk about most.

From “raining cats and dogs” to “black over Bill’s mother’s”, Glite reveals 17 ways Brits talk about the rain



Four of the expressions involve ducks – proving we really do have a thing for moaning about the weather



Human behaviour expert explains why talking about the weather is our go-to way to break the ice



We Brits love a good moan about the weather, and it turns out we have plenty of ways to do it.



Whether it’s “bucketing down”, “spitting” or “raining cats and dogs”, we’ve got a phrase for practically every type of downpour.



New analysis from English learning app Glite has identified 17 different rain-related expressions from its dictionary, and some of them are rather unusual.



While most of us have probably heard someone say it’s “coming down heavily”, what about “mizzling”, “coming down in stair rods” or the wonderfully bizarre “black over Bill’s mother’s”?



And if you’ve ever found yourself saying “lovely weather for ducks” while getting soaked on the way to work, you’re not alone. Glite’s findings include four different expressions involving our feathered friends.



But our love of talking about the weather isn’t just about having something to complain about.



Why can't we stop talking about the weather?



From awkward encounters at the bus stop to making conversation with colleagues in the office kitchen, the weather is often the first thing we turn to when we don't know what to say.



According to human behaviour expert Stephanie Davies, Founder of Laughology, there's a good reason for it.



“The weather is a handy opening with people we don’t know well: neighbours, fellow commuters, or new colleagues. It’s especially useful when we haven’t yet worked out what someone likes talking about,” she explains.



“It’s a shared experience that usually doesn’t require anyone to reveal something personal. Asking about someone’s family, job, or weekend can accidentally land somewhere sensitive. The rain generally doesn’t require an explanation of your divorce.”



Essentially, moaning about the rain gives us something in common with a complete stranger, without having to get too personal.



And that familiar British exchange about the miserable weather could even be the start of a new friendship.



Davies adds: “Agreeing that we’ve both been defeated by our umbrellas gives us a tiny moment of ‘you get it too’. It doesn’t mean that we’re alike in every way, but it gives us somewhere to begin.”



How to turn weather into a proper conversation



Of course, talking about the weather doesn't have to end with a shared complaint about getting drenched.



A miserable weekend could lead to a chat about your favourite places to escape the cold, while a sunny spell might spark a conversation about holiday plans or gardening.



The trick is to show an interest in what the other person has to say, rather than worrying about what to say next.



Davies explains: “A useful principle is to be interested, rather than interesting. We can put so much effort into what to say next that we miss what someone is telling us. Sometimes, ‘tell me more’ does more for connection than a brilliant anecdote.”



So, the next time you're stuck waiting for a late bus or making awkward small talk in a queue, don't underestimate the humble weather moan. You never know where the conversation might lead.



Here are 17 different ways to say it’s raining or has rained:



Word or phrase

come down

rain buckets

come down heavily

bucket down

rain cats and dogs

lovely weather for ducks

weather for ducks

Scotch mist

nice weather for ducks

fine weather for ducks

bucket (verb)

black over Bill's mother's

come down in stair rods

pelt (verb)

spit (verb)

mizzle (verb)

sheet (verb)





Some of these are more familiar than others. “Scotch mist” describes light, steady, mist-like rain, while “mizzle” means to rain very lightly. Meanwhile, if someone says it's “coming down in stair rods”, they're talking about a seriously heavy downpour.



And the next time you hear someone say it's “black over Bill's mother's”, you can take it as a warning that dark clouds are gathering and rain is on its way.



Vassili Philippov, CEO of Glite, said:“{{English is full of colourful expressions that we use every day without really thinking about them. From ‘bucketing down’ to ‘mizzling’, there are so many different ways to describe something as ordinary as rain.



“Our analysis highlights just how inventive the English language can be, particularly when it comes to the things we talk about most. And given how much we Brits love discussing the weather, it’s hardly surprising that we’ve come up with so many different ways to describe it.



“Learning a language isn't just about knowing the words in a textbook. It's also about understanding the expressions people use in everyday life - including those little comments about the weather that help us strike up a conversation with someone new.”



ENDS



Media contacts



Paul Allen - [email protected] / 07515 199 487



Methodology



These phrases came from Glite’s dictionary of 243,703 words, looking at idioms, verbs and phrases relating to rain that are used in English.



The list reflects the rain-related expressions identified in Glite’s dictionary and is not an exhaustive list of all the ways people in Britain talk about rain.



About Glite



Glite is an AI-powered English learning app built for intermediate and advanced learners, those who already have a foundation in English but have stopped making progress. Where many language apps focus on absolute beginners, Glite is designed for learners at the stage where vocabulary and grammar basics are in place, but real fluency still feels out of reach.



Co-founded by Pavel K and Vassili Philippov, whose background is in machine learning, Glite combines a digital-first English dictionary, IELTS-style testing and personalized learning paths to help learners build English through content they already enjoy. Glite’s vocabulary tests have been taken by more than three million users to date.