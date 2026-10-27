TRAVEL MEDIA AWARDS 2026 WINNERS REVEALED
27 October 2026: The winners of the 12th annual Travel Media Awards 2026 in association with Aspire Pre-Flight Hospitality were announced last night at The Savoy, London, where leading figures from travel journalism, broadcasting, PR and digital media gathered to celebrate editorial excellence in travel storytelling.
The ceremony was co-hosted by broadcaster Dr Ranj Singh and APL Media editorial director and COO Maria Pieri. Hundreds of submissions were received this year across 24 categories, recognising achievement across print, digital, broadcasting and photography. A new category — Specialist Travel Writer of the Year (UK & Ireland) — was introduced for 2026, reflecting the breadth and diversity of UK travel writing.
A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Special Contribution Award to broadcaster, journalist and presenter Anita Rani, honoured for a career that has consistently brought the world to audiences with originality, warmth and a genuine sense of adventure. Following in the footsteps of Michael Palin, Simon Calder, Pippa Jacks, Tony Wheeler and Ade Adepitan, Rani is one of the most distinctive voices in British broadcasting.
Anita Rani said: “Travel broadens your horizons, opens your mind and humbles you. Seeing the world from different perspectives, breathtaking landscapes, bustling cities, tasting new flavours, meeting people of other cultures and hearing stories, you see that there’s so much to learn and enjoy and how humanity is the same wherever you go. I’m incredibly privileged to have travelled as much as I have and I have no intention to stop. Where are we off to next?”
Winners:
Accessible Travel Writer of the Year
Matthew Dennis, The Empowered Traveller
Broadcast Programme of the Year – Audio
Phoebe Smith, Wander Woman: A Travel Podcast
Broadcast Programme of the Year – Video
Dawn Lake, BBC, The Travel Show
Consumer Magazine Section of the Year
Lucy Cleland, Travel & Food, Country & Town House
Consumer Publication of the Year — Online
Uwern Jong, OutThere.travel
Consumer Publication of the Year — Print
Uwern Jong, OutThere
Consumer Writer of the Year
Niki Blasina, Financial Times
Content Creator of the Year
Richard Hammond, Green Traveller Media
Cruise Travel Writer of the Year
Ed Grenby, Your RT Travel, Radio Times
Customer Content of the Year
Jane Anderson, Companion, Enough Media
Emerging Travel Writer of the Year
Christy Spring, Escapism, Threadneedle Media
Guide of the Year
Lottie Gross, Dog-Friendly Europe, Conway (Bloomsbury)
National Broadsheet Print & Digital Section of the Year
Ben Ross, Telegraph Travel
National Consumer Feature of the Year
Mike MacEacheran, I hiked the Appalachians to connect with nature — here's how, Freelance
National Tabloid Print & Digital Section of the Year
Lisa Minot, The Sun Travel
Photography Award
Ben Pipe
Regional Publication Feature of the Year
Domhnall O'Donoghue, Belfast Telegraph
Specialist Travel Writer of the Year — Region
Jonathan Thompson, The US, Freelance
Specialist Travel Writer of the Year — Sector
Gavin Haines, Pubs, Freelance
Specialist Travel Writer of the Year — UK & Ireland
Rhiannon Batten, Freelance
Sustainability Travel Feature of the Year
Jessica Vincent, What it's like to night dive on the Great Barrier Reef, Freelance
Sustainability Travel Writer of the Year
James Draven, The Only Way is UP, Freelance
Trade Publication of the Year — Print and Online
Sophie Griffiths, TTG Media
Highly commended — Trade Publication of the Year — Print and Online
The Business Travel Magazine
Trade Writer of the Year
Jennifer Morris, TTG Media, She was pure light
Anthony Leyens, Chairman & Co-Founder of APL Media, said:
“Great travel storytelling has the power to inspire, bring destinations to life, challenge perceptions and connect people with the world around them. This year’s winners represent the very best of our industry, demonstrating exceptional creativity, passion and dedication to their craft.
“My warmest congratulations go to all our winners, whose outstanding achievements deserve to be celebrated. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to our judges, sponsors and partners for their invaluable support in making these awards such a success. Together, we are not only celebrating excellence in travel media today, but also investing in the future of our industry by nurturing emerging talent through our Travel Media Awards Step Up initiative.”
The evening also celebrated the interns who have taken part in this year’s TMA Step Up internship scheme, which aims to improve inclusivity and diversity in the industry. Now in its fourth year, the scheme offers work experience, mentorship and networking for young people from underrepresented backgrounds.
For more information, visit travelmediaawards.com
Travel Media Awards 2026 in association with Aspire Pre-Flight Hospitality.
Consumer Media Sponsor: easyJet holidays
Sponsored by Audley Travel, Battersea Power Station, Cliffe Enterprise, Holafly, Ikos, Intrepid Travel, Mail Metro Media, Marella Cruises, Nova Scotia, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Sky Media, Switzerland Tourism, The Independent, TUI, Visit Jersey and Workbooks
Awards reception sponsor: The Telegraph
Afterparty sponsor: Visit Cyprus
Venue partner: The Savoy
ENDS
Notes
Travel Media Awards
Travel Media Awards is owned and operated under by APL Media Limited. Launched in 2015, the Travel Media Awards (in a joint venture agreement between Travega and APL Media Limited) is widely recognised as the premier awards event in travel media, and the only UK national awards exclusively rewarding editorial excellence and achievement across all forms of travel media. For more information, visit the travelmediaawards.com
For more information:
[email protected]
travelmediaawards.com
Juliette McCrimmon
Head of Events
[email protected]
Travel Media Awards Step Up is an internship programme run by the Travel Media Awards — in partnership with APL Media, Finn Partners, Intrepid Travel, TTG Media, easyJet holidays, Kuoni, Food and Travel, Living360, The Sun, Virgin Atlantic — that aims to drive diversity and inclusion in travel media for young people.
For all enquiries regarding the Travel Media Awards Step Up scheme, please contact:
Maria Pieri, editorial director and COO: [email protected]
General enquiries: [email protected]
APL Media
An award-winning publisher and content marketing agency founded in 1997, APL Media Limited has been changing the narrative, and the way clients communicate with their audiences, for almost 30 years. APL Media publishes the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK) and The Collection by National Geographic Traveller (UK) and organises related events under the National Geographic brand umbrella. APL Media produces print, digital and live media across the travel and lifestyle sector and is the founder and organiser of the Travel Media Awards.
aplmedia.co.uk
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