27 October 2026: The winners of the 12th annual Travel Media Awards 2026 in association with Aspire Pre-Flight Hospitality were announced last night at The Savoy, London, where leading figures from travel journalism, broadcasting, PR and digital media gathered to celebrate editorial excellence in travel storytelling.



The ceremony was co-hosted by broadcaster Dr Ranj Singh and APL Media editorial director and COO Maria Pieri. Hundreds of submissions were received this year across 24 categories, recognising achievement across print, digital, broadcasting and photography. A new category — Specialist Travel Writer of the Year (UK & Ireland) — was introduced for 2026, reflecting the breadth and diversity of UK travel writing.



A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Special Contribution Award to broadcaster, journalist and presenter Anita Rani, honoured for a career that has consistently brought the world to audiences with originality, warmth and a genuine sense of adventure. Following in the footsteps of Michael Palin, Simon Calder, Pippa Jacks, Tony Wheeler and Ade Adepitan, Rani is one of the most distinctive voices in British broadcasting.



Anita Rani said: “Travel broadens your horizons, opens your mind and humbles you. Seeing the world from different perspectives, breathtaking landscapes, bustling cities, tasting new flavours, meeting people of other cultures and hearing stories, you see that there’s so much to learn and enjoy and how humanity is the same wherever you go. I’m incredibly privileged to have travelled as much as I have and I have no intention to stop. Where are we off to next?”



Winners:



Accessible Travel Writer of the Year

Matthew Dennis, The Empowered Traveller





Broadcast Programme of the Year – Audio

Phoebe Smith, Wander Woman: A Travel Podcast





Broadcast Programme of the Year – Video

Dawn Lake, BBC, The Travel Show







Consumer Magazine Section of the Year

Lucy Cleland, Travel & Food, Country & Town House





Consumer Publication of the Year — Online

Uwern Jong, OutThere.travel





Consumer Publication of the Year — Print

Uwern Jong, OutThere





Consumer Writer of the Year

Niki Blasina, Financial Times





Content Creator of the Year

Richard Hammond, Green Traveller Media





Cruise Travel Writer of the Year

Ed Grenby, Your RT Travel, Radio Times





Customer Content of the Year

Jane Anderson, Companion, Enough Media





Emerging Travel Writer of the Year

Christy Spring, Escapism, Threadneedle Media





Guide of the Year

Lottie Gross, Dog-Friendly Europe, Conway (Bloomsbury)





National Broadsheet Print & Digital Section of the Year

Ben Ross, Telegraph Travel





National Consumer Feature of the Year

Mike MacEacheran, I hiked the Appalachians to connect with nature — here's how, Freelance





National Tabloid Print & Digital Section of the Year

Lisa Minot, The Sun Travel





Photography Award

Ben Pipe





Regional Publication Feature of the Year

Domhnall O'Donoghue, Belfast Telegraph





Specialist Travel Writer of the Year — Region

Jonathan Thompson, The US, Freelance





Specialist Travel Writer of the Year — Sector

Gavin Haines, Pubs, Freelance





Specialist Travel Writer of the Year — UK & Ireland

Rhiannon Batten, Freelance





Sustainability Travel Feature of the Year

Jessica Vincent, What it's like to night dive on the Great Barrier Reef, Freelance





Sustainability Travel Writer of the Year

James Draven, The Only Way is UP, Freelance





Trade Publication of the Year — Print and Online

Sophie Griffiths, TTG Media





Highly commended — Trade Publication of the Year — Print and Online

The Business Travel Magazine







Trade Writer of the Year

Jennifer Morris, TTG Media, She was pure light



Anthony Leyens, Chairman & Co-Founder of APL Media, said:

“Great travel storytelling has the power to inspire, bring destinations to life, challenge perceptions and connect people with the world around them. This year’s winners represent the very best of our industry, demonstrating exceptional creativity, passion and dedication to their craft.



“My warmest congratulations go to all our winners, whose outstanding achievements deserve to be celebrated. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to our judges, sponsors and partners for their invaluable support in making these awards such a success. Together, we are not only celebrating excellence in travel media today, but also investing in the future of our industry by nurturing emerging talent through our Travel Media Awards Step Up initiative.”



The evening also celebrated the interns who have taken part in this year’s TMA Step Up internship scheme, which aims to improve inclusivity and diversity in the industry. Now in its fourth year, the scheme offers work experience, mentorship and networking for young people from underrepresented backgrounds.



For more information, visit travelmediaawards.com



Travel Media Awards 2026 in association with Aspire Pre-Flight Hospitality.

Consumer Media Sponsor: easyJet holidays



Sponsored by Audley Travel, Battersea Power Station, Cliffe Enterprise, Holafly, Ikos, Intrepid Travel, Mail Metro Media, Marella Cruises, Nova Scotia, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Sky Media, Switzerland Tourism, The Independent, TUI, Visit Jersey and Workbooks



Awards reception sponsor: The Telegraph

Afterparty sponsor: Visit Cyprus

Venue partner: The Savoy





ENDS





Notes



Travel Media Awards

Travel Media Awards is owned and operated under by APL Media Limited. Launched in 2015, the Travel Media Awards (in a joint venture agreement between Travega and APL Media Limited) is widely recognised as the premier awards event in travel media, and the only UK national awards exclusively rewarding editorial excellence and achievement across all forms of travel media. For more information, visit the travelmediaawards.com



For more information:

[email protected]

travelmediaawards.com



Juliette McCrimmon

Head of Events

[email protected]





Travel Media Awards Step Up is an internship programme run by the Travel Media Awards — in partnership with APL Media, Finn Partners, Intrepid Travel, TTG Media, easyJet holidays, Kuoni, Food and Travel, Living360, The Sun, Virgin Atlantic — that aims to drive diversity and inclusion in travel media for young people.



For all enquiries regarding the Travel Media Awards Step Up scheme, please contact:



Maria Pieri, editorial director and COO: [email protected]





General enquiries: [email protected]



APL Media

An award-winning publisher and content marketing agency founded in 1997, APL Media Limited has been changing the narrative, and the way clients communicate with their audiences, for almost 30 years. APL Media publishes the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK) and The Collection by National Geographic Traveller (UK) and organises related events under the National Geographic brand umbrella. APL Media produces print, digital and live media across the travel and lifestyle sector and is the founder and organiser of the Travel Media Awards.

aplmedia.co.uk