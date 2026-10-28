Some of the most interesting businesses of the future will be built by people who may not see themselves as entrepreneurs yet

Tetr College of Business, where students learn business by building businesses across the world, has launched The Creator Challenge for established and aspiring content creators. Selected entries will receive scholarships worth up to $100,000 for the Graduate Program in Entrepreneurial Leadership (GPEL).



The one-year master’s programme spans Shanghai, London, and Dubai, bringing together content, creativity, and hands-on entrepreneurship to help participants build businesses with global potential. Through academic partnerships with Fudan School of Management in Shanghai and Imperial College London, the programme culminates in a credential co-signed by both institutions.



The programme builds on the idea that the ability to create can be a powerful starting point for entrepreneurship. Established content creators can leverage the audiences and trust they have already cultivated to develop products, launch brands, and create businesses beyond content. Aspiring creators can pair their creative ambitions with the skills to build a business, while individuals with an entrepreneurial instinct can turn their ability to spot opportunities into ventures of their own alongside building their distribution through content.



The GPEL is designed to help participants take these different starting points and translate them into action, guiding them through the journey of building a business across three global markets.



In Shanghai, students will bring ideas to life through AI-led innovation, product development, and supply-chain execution, turning concepts into tangible products. In London, they shape their brand identities, develop financial strategies, and learn to position their offerings in the market. In Dubai, they prepare to pitch to venture capitalists, build strategic partnerships, and explore opportunities to scale across borders.



Pratham Mittal, Founder of Tetr College of Business, said, “Some of the most interesting businesses of the future will be built by people who may not see themselves as entrepreneurs yet. They could be creators who understand their audiences deeply but don’t know how to turn that connection into a business, aspiring creators with a fresh perspective, individuals who see content creation as a pathway to building a business of their own, or entrepreneurs who instinctively spot opportunities others miss. The challenge is turning that instinct into a business. Through The Creator Challenge, we want to encourage people to look at their creative potential through an entrepreneurial lens.”



Tetr College has collaborated with some of the world’s leading creators. These collaborations reflect Tetr’s engagement with the evolving creator economy and the growing intersection of content, community, and entrepreneurship.



The inaugural GPEL cohort commences in March 2027, with applications now open. Enter The Creator Challenge here.



About Tetr College of Business

Backed by Owl Ventures and Bertelsmann India Investments, Tetr College of Business is a global business school where students learn business by building businesses across the world. Its undergraduate programmes in Management & Technology, AI, and Finance take students across seven countries: the USA, China, Spain, the UAE, Argentina, India and Africa. Students gain hands-on experience in diverse business ecosystems while studying with academic partners including Fudan University, Cornell University, INSEAD and IIT.



Building on the same experiential model, Tetr’s graduate programmes are designed for early-career professionals, founders, creators and next-generation family business leaders. Its Graduate Program in Entrepreneurial Leadership combines immersive learning across China, the UK and the UAE with practical business-building opportunities in global markets.



Students learn from faculty, entrepreneurs and industry leaders associated with institutions and organisations including Harvard, Stanford, MIT, NASA and SoftBank. By combining international exposure, real-world execution and a global network, Tetr aims to equip students with the skills, mindset and experience needed to build and grow businesses. For more information, visit www.tetr.com.



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For more information, or to speak with Pratham Mittel, please contact Gabriella Farrugia at [email protected] or +44 (0) 1582 790 098