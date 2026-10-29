London (29 October 2026): What makes a travel story stand out — and how do you get it published? National Geographic Traveller (UK) is bringing together experienced editors and leading travel writers for Transform Your Travel Writing, a new online UK Masterclasses series designed to help aspiring writers sharpen their storytelling skills and break into travel journalism.





Taking place on Tuesday 26 January 2027, the event will offer practical insider advice on crafting attention-grabbing introductions, identifying the details that bring a story to life and pitching successfully to editors.







Led by senior members of the National Geographic Traveller (UK) editorial team alongside industry experts, the series will feature three 50-minute sessions combining expert insights, real-world examples and practical guidance to help participants take their travel writing to the next level.







Glen Mutel, managing editor at National Geographic Traveller (UK) said: “Talent, passion and commitment — all these things are undoubtedly important. But sometimes a bit of well-timed guidance can be just as crucial. Our new UK Masterclasses tackle three important aspects of travel writing that even seasoned professionals sometimes struggle with — making a start, deciding what’s interesting, and getting yourself out there. On these key issues, a little bit of direction can really go a long way.”







The series takes place online on Tuesday 26 January, from 6pm-9pm (GMT).







Session 1: The art of the intro — How to make a strong start







For writing to really land, it has to grab the reader’s attention. But how? In this opening session, a panel of experienced editors explores what makes a compelling introduction, sharing practical advice and real-world examples on how to hook readers from the very first line and keep them engaged throughout.







Session 2: It’s all in the detail — What to include







Knowing what to include — and what to leave out — is one of the most important skills in travel writing. This session explores how to identify the details that make a story compelling, from capturing colourful characters and memorable quotes to recognising revealing moments and creating a vivid sense of place. Attendees will learn how to turn their travel experiences into engaging, well-crafted narratives.







Session 3: Pitching & networking — How to make a name for yourself







Great writing deserves an audience. But how can aspiring travel writers get their work noticed — and published? In this session, industry experts share practical advice on making a name for yourself, from crafting successful pitches and building valuable industry connections to using social media to raise your profile and reach new audiences.











Key information

Tuesday 26 January 2027

6pm-9pm (GMT)

Online



Tickets start from £45, with discounted student tickets available, starting at £35.

For more information and to book, visit: ngtr.uk/MasterclassesJan27







Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed with you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.







Contact details:



For editorial enquiries:

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

[email protected]



Glen Mutel, managing editor

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

[email protected]



Maria Pieri, editorial director & chief operating officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

[email protected]



Matthew Jackson, chief executive officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

[email protected]



Anthony Leyens, chairman and co-founder

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

[email protected]