A new kind of festive food and cocktail garden is coming to Spitalfields E1 this Christmas…



An all-new Christmas food and cocktail experience is coming to Spitalfields E1 this November, as The Thirsty Farrier announces its first ever festive garden in Bishops Square from 12th November until 24th December.



Featuring six independent food traders within a giant cocktail garden, an iconic Land Rover Defender, and the city’s first ever build-your-own tasting menu within a Christmas Market – the brand new Spitalfields Christmas Garden will bring together high-quality cocktails, festive pop-up experiences and independent food kitchens.



Owned by brothers Jon and Dan, The Thirsty Farrier has become known for viral summer and festive cocktail gardens across Southbank, Tower Bridge and Covent Garden – but this new opening is set to be their biggest drinking and dining destination yet.



At the heart of Bishops Square will be a huge festive cocktail garden, with a focus on freshly-made drinks and winter warmers. Enclosed in a picket-fenced garden, their signature mint-green bar will be surrounded by six independent London kitchens beside magical Christmas trees, real spruce garlands, a toasted s’mores stand, and garden tables to settle in with friends.



In addition, there will also be live Fireside Sessions on selected dates, featuring local musicians performing festive favourites beside The Thirsty Farrier’s iconic mint-green British Land Rover Defender.



The Christmas Garden will add to Spitalfield E1’s’ wider festive offer, bringing a new food, drink and live entertainment experience to a destination known for its range of independent traders, retailers, restaurants, shops and year-round cultural activity. At the heart of London’s East End, Spitalfields brings together over 400 years of market heritage with the energy and creativity of modern East London.



“We’re so excited to be bringing our festive garden to Spitalfields this Christmas,” said Jon, co-founder of The Thirsty Farrier.



“After years of creating pop-up cocktail gardens across London, this feels like an exciting next step for The Thirsty Farrier, bringing together everything we love about our bars alongside brilliant independent food, live music and a proper festive atmosphere.



“We’ve seen Christmas markets become increasingly similar in both their offering and experience over recent years, so our mission has always been to do things a little differently - focusing on quality, freshly-made drinks, great independent traders and an experience people genuinely want to keep coming back to. Christmas in Spitalfields gives us the chance to take this a small step further than ever before.”



Jason Dervin Estate Director at Spitalfields E1, said: “Spitalfields has always been a place where independent businesses, food and creativity come together, rooted in more than 400 years of market heritage.



We’re delighted to welcome The Thirsty Farrier to Bishops Square as part of our festive programme. With independent kitchens, live music and a fresh take on the traditional Christmas market, the Christmas Garden will bring even more energy to the neighbourhood and give visitors another reason to explore everything Spitalfields has to offer this season.”



THE COCKTAILS:



The Thirsty Farrier’s festive favourites will take centre-stage at this Christmas Garden - from their winter warmers and freshly-made mulled cocktails, to Christmas margaritas, local lagers and more - all served by their bow-tied, professional bartenders in the same style that has become synonymous with their summer gardens.



THE FOOD:



Six brilliant independent kitchens are moving in. Surrounding the cocktail bar will be just six curated independent food traders, with the full line-up to be announced soon.



Together, the kitchens will celebrate London’s dining scene, bringing different flavours and styles to Bishops Square whilst supporting The Thirsty Farrier’s overall mission to improve the quality of food and drink pop-up experiences across London.



THE TASTING DISHES:



Forget choosing one stall, because this Christmas, The Thirsty Farrier is giving Londoners the chance to eat their way around an entire market in one sitting. For the first time, visitors will be able to create their very own Christmas market tasting menu, with each of the independent kitchens creating one special Tasting Dish especially for The Thirsty Farrier’s Spitalfields Christmas Garden.



Each tasting dish is designed to give visitors the opportunity to discover several different kitchens during the same visit - pairing each plate from across the market with a specially-created drink from The Thirsty Farrier bar. Try as many as you wish, and if you complete the lot - all of the dishes come together to create London’s first ever Christmas market tasting menu.



The traders’ full menu will still be available as normal, meaning visitors can experience the Christmas Garden however they choose.



FIRESIDE SESSIONS:



A mix of local live performers and artists will land in Bishop’s Square on selected dates throughout the season. Expect magical winter afternoons, Christmas favourites and warming cocktails against the backdrop of Spitalfields.



NOTES TO EDITORS:



The Thirsty Farrier’s Spitalfields Christmas Garden will be completely free to enter, opening from Wednesday 12 November until 24 December, every day of the week, from 11am until 9pm. No tickets required to enter.



The Thirsty Farrier’s mission has always been clear: to raise the standards of pop-up experiences across the city.



Incorporating professional bartenders, proper ingredients, and freshly-made drinks (never ready-mixed or watered down) in spaces that feel like somewhere you want to keep coming back to. Their Tower Bridge and Southbank Centre pop-ups this summer were also the highest rated bars in each respective area this year*.



The food line-up has also deliberately been kept small, giving every kitchen an intimate opportunity to showcase their food, while creating a more considered, quality-led experience for visitors. It’s a true Christmas experience designed to not only work better for the people visiting it – but also the independent hospitality businesses who help pull it all together.



And there are few better places for it than Spitalfields E1. Sitting at the heart of London’s East End, Spitalfields is a place where over 400 years of market heritage meets the energy and creativity of modern East London. The destination has long been defined by diversity, entrepreneurialism and community and, today, remains a vibrant destination for fashion, food and culture, with independent retailers, curated brands and cultural activations bringing energy throughout the year.



Just a short walk from Liverpool Street station, visitors can explore Spitalfields and its surrounding shops and markets before heading to Bishop’s Square for food, cocktails and a full afternoon in The Thirsty Farrier’s Spitalfields Christmas Garden.



With Brick Lane, Shoreditch and Hoxton also within easy walking distance, the Christmas Garden sits within one of London’s most diverse and historic neighbourhoods, making it easy to build into a wider festive day out in East London.



Follow @thethirstyfarrier for more announcements, including the six independent kitchens joining the line-up, Fireside Session dates, cocktail menus and more.



*based on Google Reviews.



LINKS AND EMAILS:



Website: www.thethirstyfarrier.co.uk

Social media handles: @thethirstyfarrier



For more information or photos please contact [email protected]



If you or another journalist would like to arrange a complimentary visit to the market with vouchers, please do contact Bethany via email below.