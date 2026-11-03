Aalto University will welcome around 500 high school students from across Finland on 19-20 November for High-Up!, a two-day innovation showcase that puts young people at the centre of Finland’s future.



The students will tackle Finland’s most pressing societal challenges with guidance from world-class mentors from FR8, Slush, Aalto Founder School, and beyond.



High-Up! provides opportunities for young people to connect with each other and work alongside experienced founders and the people building Finland’s startup ecosystem through one of two tracks:



1) In the Builders track, students arrive with projects already underway and spend the event developing and refining them with the help of experienced mentors.



2) In the Solvers track, participants start from scratch. They identify a significant problem, form a team and develop a radical solution during the two-day event.



Both tracks culminate in pitching and judging, with the strongest projects taking the stage during the High-Up! ceremony. The full programme combines workshops, expert mentoring, prototyping sessions, startup booths, pitching practice and hands-on building.



Coinciding with Slush, the globally renowned startup event held annually in Helsinki, High-Up! is designed to make participation accessible regardless of where students live or what resources they have. Participation is free, and travel, accommodation and meals are covered for every attendee.



“If we truly believe that the future of Finland belongs to the youth, then we cannot ask them to wait for it, and must give them the tools and space to build it now,” says Monika Liikamaa, Executive in Residence at Aalto University.



“We want geography or financial circumstances to be irrelevant to whether a young person gets to participate. High-Up! is about creating a room where ambitious young people from all over Finland can meet, build together and realize what they are capable of,” says Apurva Ganoo, Lecturer in Entrepreneurship at Aalto University.



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For more information, or to speak with Monika Liikamaa or Apurva Ganoo, contact Jamie Hose at BlueSky Education on [email protected], or call +44 (0)1582 790 706.