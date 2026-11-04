2027 Ireland Salary Guide reveals top in-demand roles as specialised skills command higher pay



• New Robert Half research reveals Ireland's most in-demand roles and skills commanding higher pay

• Nearly half of European and UK hiring managers (48%) are going over planned budgets for new base salaries

• 81% are reviewing, or plan to review salaries for parity as pay transparency expands



Global talent solutions and business consulting firm, Robert Half, has released its 2027 Ireland Salary Guide, providing employers and job seekers with projected salaries for more than a hundred positions across three professional fields, along with compensation trends and hiring insights. The salary ranges reflect base salaries for new hires across all levels of experience.



According to the report. employers across Ireland are navigating a selective pay market, balancing cost pressures against the need to secure skills that support transformation, productivity and growth. As AI adoption accelerates and skill requirements evolve, 48% of European and UK hiring managers say they are going over budget for new base salaries, with 62% citing specialised skills as a key reason.



Key findings:



• Generative AI expertise is driving salary premiums: 36% of European and UK employers are increasing pay for professionals with relevant GenAI skills.

• Compensation budgets are expected to rise: 41% are planning to increase compensation budgets next year to help attract and retain top talent, despite broader cost pressures.

• Pay transparency is delivering hiring benefits: 42% say sharing salary ranges upfront improves candidate quality, while 38% cite more efficient salary negotiations and 29% report reduced time to hire.

Top in-demand roles in Ireland in 2027



Based on the expertise, market knowledge and daily interactions of Robert Half’s recruitment experts with companies and candidates across Ireland, the roles listed below will be in high-demand next year.



Finance and accounting

• Finance Business Partner

• Financial Controller

• Financial Modeller

• Financial Planning and Analysis Analyst

• Part-Qualified Financial Accountant



Technology

• AI Engineer

• Chief Technology Officer

• Data Scientist

• IT Support Manager

• Lead Software Developer



Human resources and business support

• Executive Assistant

• HR Administrator

• HR Business Partner

• HR Director

• Office Manager



AI-related skills command higher pay



The data further revealed that managers are offering higher pay to professionals who can use AI to improve efficiency, productivity and business outcomes, with 36% increasing pay for relevant generative AI skills.



“We continue to see demand for specialised talent in Ireland, particularly for skills that can help organisations harness AI, improve productivity and drive transformation,” said Matt Weston, senior managing director, UK & Ireland at Robert Half. “Employers are being selective about where they increase pay, but when critical skills are in short supply, they recognise that securing talent may mean going beyond their original salary expectations.”



Salary transparency strengthens hiring outcomes



As pay transparency gains momentum across Europe with the EU Pay Transparency Directive, salary visibility is becoming an important consideration for employers. Eighty-one per cent of European and UK companies surveyed by Robert Half are reviewing or planning to review salaries for parity, while 76% are using or planning to use external data to benchmark compensation and stay competitive.



Those who already include salary ranges in job descriptions cite the top benefits as:



Attracting a higher-quality candidate pool - 42%

More efficient salary negotiations - 38%

Reduced time to hire - 29%



“Greater salary transparency can give both employers and professionals more clarity from the start of the hiring process,” Weston added. “For Irish employers, the key is ensuring the ranges they communicate are grounded in reliable market data. When expectations are clear and aligned upfront, organisations are better positioned to compete for talent and candidates can make more informed decisions about opportunities.”



Benefits can tip the balance when salaries are similar



When professionals weigh comparable job offers, perks and benefits can be an important differentiator. The 2027 Ireland Salary Guide revealed that more than half (51%) of European and UK workers say work-life balance and flexibility would motivate them to make a career move, making it the leading consideration outside of salary. Financial incentives follow closely at 49%, while health and wellness benefits (38%) and learning and development opportunities (30%) also factor into professionals’ decisions.



For employers competing for in-demand talent, this highlights the role benefits can play alongside base salary and the importance of offering a well-rounded package that reflects what candidates value most.



Explore salary data and compensation trends by profession and location by visiting the 2027 Ireland Salary Guide from Robert Half.



About the 2027 Ireland Salary Guide from Robert Half

The Salary Guide from Robert Half is the original. We’ve been publishing salary forecasts since 1950, and our guide has served as a trusted source for employers, job seekers and industry leaders. The salary benchmarks in the Ireland Salary Guide from Robert Half are the result of a rigorous, multistep process designed to reflect projected market trends for 2027. They are based on insights from our recruiting professionals who validate the data against real-world hiring and compensation trends. Non-salary data is from online surveys developed by Robert Half and conducted by a third-party research organisation, including responses from 2,500 hiring managers and 5,000 professionals across the UK and Europe.



ENDS



Press contact

Caroline Vooght

[email protected]

01582 790090



FAQ:



What are the compensation trends for Ireland in 2027?



Employers remain selective about where they invest in pay, with specialised skills and hard-to-staff roles continuing to command salary premiums. Growing expectations around pay transparency, including the EU Pay Transparency Directive, are also increasing the importance of current market data as employers benchmark and communicate competitive salary ranges.



Why are organisations paying more for specialised skills?



As AI adoption accelerates and skill requirements evolve, competition remains strong for professionals with expertise tied to business-critical priorities. For roles requiring in-demand skills, employers may be prepared to pay a premium or exceed planned salary ranges to secure candidates with the skills and experience they need.



What are the benefits of salary transparency and benchmarking?



Salary transparency and benchmarking can help organisations attract higher-quality candidates, make salary negotiations more efficient and reduce time to hire by aligning expectations earlier in the recruitment process. Reliable benchmarking also helps employers set salary ranges that reflect current market conditions.



About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, and HR and business support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, with Protiviti, has been named one of Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore comprehensive talent solutions, research and insights at https://www.roberthalf.com/ie/en