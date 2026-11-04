A popular Highland spirits brand is set to be revived after a four-year hiatus. Loch Ness Spirits has been bought by drinks industry veteran Donald MacLellan, who plans to relaunch the range with a focus on single malt scotch whisky.



Loch Ness Spirits was founded in 2016 as a family-owned business near Dores. The gin brand developed a strong following with a focus on hand-foraged juniper from the banks of Loch Ness.



Following an agreement to purchase the company’s assets in 2023, MacLellan has now launched a new venture – Spirit of Loch Ness – which aims to bring the brands back to life based on the strong foundations laid by the original owners.



The brand’s original gin and absinthe have been brought back to the market alongside a new vodka and single malt Scotch whisky, distilled and matured in the Highland region. East Kilbride-based Select Drams will be the launch distributor in the UK, while a number of other wholesalers and distributors are working with the business to ensure its success domestically and across the international market.



Donald MacLellan said:



“The Scottish Highlands has a unique reputation around the world for producing the highest quality premium drinks. I’ve spent several decades working with producers, suppliers, exporters and buyers and there’s something special when you introduce drinks from that part of Scotland to the world. The drinks industry, like so many others, is facing its own challenges in an uncertain global economy, but the appetite for new Scottish brands is there and this feels like the right moment to revive a brand that has all the foundations to become an amazing success story and a big part of the sustainable long-term future of Scotland’s vital food and drink sector.”



“The very heart of our brand is the local community around Loch Ness, which is celebrated around the world. I’m passionate about making Spirit of Loch Ness an international success story and ensuring that the communities around this special place directly benefit from its growth, with sustainability, land management and cultural support to ensure that the Loch Ness region remains a cherished asset for future generations.”



While the original business relied on local sales and tourism-focused trade, Spirit of Loch Ness is aiming to create a global success story, backed by Donald MacLellan’s extensive experience in international product brand development and export, as founder and owner of Meridian Global Brands, which specialises in Route-to-Market strategies connecting great products with the right consumers.



Gerald Erdrich, second generation owner of German distribution company and Distillery Kammer-Kirsch, which was established in 1909, and industry recognised as Master of the Quaich, is among the industry leaders supporting the launch. Gerald sad:



“Loch Ness is world famous for the dark and mysterious waters, but it also speaks to us about the rugged lands and strong communities that have survived there for centuries. We are delighted that Donald can celebrate the Loch Ness region by bringing a quality Highland Single Malt to the International market. As importer and distributor of Scotch Single Malt whisky since the 1980s, we know the German market well and we see great potential for this authentic and passion-fueled brand.”



About Loch Ness Spirits

Loch Ness Spirits is a PR client of Dear Green Media and a premium drinks producer rooted in five centuries of family history on the banks of Loch Ness. Driven by a deep connection to the natural landscape, the brand creates artisanal spirits using locally sourced ingredients and the pristine waters of the Loch.





Loch Ness Spirits is owned by Spirit of Loch Ness Limited (SOLN Ltd), which is led by Donald MacLellan, the founder of Meridian Global Brands. Driven by a team of global market specialists, Meridian specializes in comprehensive Route-to-Market (RTM) strategies, ensuring exceptional products meet all international standards and scale effectively. With nearly twenty years of experience in export sales, MacLellan played a key role in the success of Bruichladdich, BenRiach/GlenDronach and Loch Lomond/Glen Scotia up to their sales to yield 2 of the top 3 EBITDA multiples in the industry. He is also one of the only Export Sales Managers to have worked in all five whisky producing regions.



For more information on Loch Ness Spirits visit: https://wearelochness.com/



For more information on Meridian Global Brand Development visit: https://meridian-brands.com/



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