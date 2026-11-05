26-PAGE DIGITAL SAMPLE: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/dec26



5 November 2026, London: The December issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) returns with its annual Best of the World list: a selection of 25 destinations to inspire travel in 2027.



Curated by members of National Geographic’s global community of explorers and editors, this year’s list saw the team sift through more than 300 suggestions, with the final selection spanning landmark anniversaries, big-ticket openings, emerging cities and regions growing in accessibility.



Perfect for travellers planning their next adventure, it spotlights everything from a new Scottish Dark Sky Observatory and spectacular festivals in Brazil to the return of California’s Pacific Coast Highway — fully open for the first time in three years.



A special 100-page Winter Sports guide is also included in the December issue. It delves into some of the world’s wildest snowbound adventures, from ski-sailing expeditions in Norway’s Finnmark region to new resorts reshaping remote communities in Central Asia.



Amanda Canning, deputy editor, National Geographic Traveller (UK) said: “Our annual Best of the World list is always a highlight of the year, offering a fresh perspective on places to explore and the experiences that make travel so rewarding. From emerging destinations to familiar favourites with compelling new reasons to visit, this year’s selection is full of inspiration for 2027. And for those looking to embrace the colder months, our Winter Sports guide ventures well beyond the traditional ski slopes to uncover some truly extraordinary adventures.”



Don’t miss:



Italy: Journey to the mountains of Abruzzo in search of the European wolf, a predator once pushed to the brink of extinction



Indonesia: On the island of Sulawesi, ancient funerary rites both honour the dead and keep them close to home



Prague: Bohemian glassmaking, underground tours and other unique experiences in the Czech capital



Gabon: Hop aboard the Trans-Gabon Railway, travelling from the interior to the coast via wildlife-rich national parks



Germany: Meet the gingerbread-makers of Nuremberg as they prepare for the Christmas season



Winter sun: Escape the chill with eight sun-soaked destinations that promise adventure as well as blue skies



Finland: Night hikes, husky safaris and ice-cold plunges in the boreal landscapes of Arctic Lakeland



Argentina: Getting a taste for Buenos Aires’ favourite sweet snack — a biscuit tradition rich with history



Seoul: Traditional hanok houses and futuristic robot-run hotels in South Korea’s layered capital



Charleston: The South Carolina port town is a place of laid-back charm and immersive experiences



The Edit: Experience the winter solstice at Stonehenge; the best openings, new experiences and book releases on our radar; take your seat at Europe’s most magnificent theatres; discover gothic charm and festive cheer in Lithuania’s characterful capital, Vilnius; the best bites in Istanbul, according to a local chef; wildlife encounters in Scotland’s Cairngorm mountains; book into a sky-high hotel in the French Pyrenees; get a taste of local life in Sydney; and the rise of open-jam sessions in London’s grassroots venues.



Special Interest: Zoey Goto checks into Elvis Presley’s teenage bedroom.



In Focus: All the latest from the world of travel photography.



Expert Traveller: Self-drive adventures in Latin America is our One to Watch this month; The Lowdown looks at what’s driving the run-cation boom; Kit List returns with a Christmas gift guide for travel enthusiasts; The Story Behind unravels the history of the Rockefeller Center ice rink in New York City; How To offers tips on mastering the art of house-swapping; and Great Little Place sees National Geographic Traveller (UK) readers and editors share their favourite haunts in Stockholm. Finally, musician and actress Kate Nash discusses her Irish heritage and the realities of touring in My Travels.



The December issue also features The Collection – Destinations, a dedicated section taking an in-depth look at individual countries and what makes them unique. This month, the spotlight falls on Indonesia, uncovering the country’s diverse landscapes, rich cultural traditions and memorable travel experiences.



PLUS: Win a six-night adventure trip to Belize:natgeotraveller.co.uk/competitions/



For a 26-page digital sample of the December issue, visit:magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/dec26



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £6.25, is available via subscription and on newsstands and is published 10 times a year. Find out more at nationalgeographic.com/travel



Subscription offer: Get 10 issues for £40 checkout.natgeotraveller.co.uk/offers/



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National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle:ngtr.uk/NGTdigital



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Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.



CONTACT:

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Glen Mutel, managing editor

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Amanda Canning, deputy editor

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Maria Pieri, editorial director & chief operating officer

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