Pumpkin and Friends Only Facts launches dedicated investigative website.



A nine month independent investigation into Pumpkin and Friends Charity (registered charity number 1199484) is being brought to wider public attention through a dedicated investigative website, www.pumpkinandfriendsonlyfacts.com



The platform has been established to examine questions concerning the Charity's governance, financial transparency, fundraising activities, animal welfare practices and treatment of individuals who have publicly challenged or questioned its operations.



The investigation draws upon publicly available information, charity records, social media statements, correspondence and accounts provided by individuals who say they have experienced hostility after raising concerns.



In April 2025, Pumpkin and Friends Charity publicly celebrated correspondence and a donation reportedly received by its CEO Tammie Fox, from Her Majesty Queen Camilla. For supporters, the announcement was presented as an extraordinary honour. But for those who have raised concerns about the charity and its conduct, it raises important questions. Read more here: www.pumpkinandfriendsonlyfacts.com/palace-outfoxed



CHARITY COMMISSION REGULATORY COMPLIANCE CASE

In correspondence received by the investigators on 16th October 2026, the Charity Commission stated:

“We can confirm that the Regulatory Compliance case remains open and is subject to ongoing prioritisation in line with our risk-based approach.”



KEY AREAS UNDER INVESTIGATION ON THE WEBSITE

1. Animal welfare and veterinary oversight

The investigation is examining procedures reportedly undertaken in relation to disabled animals and whether appropriate veterinary involvement, supervision and professional safeguards were in place.



2. Charity governance and financial accountability

The investigation is examining the Charity's publicly available financial information, governance arrangements and representations concerning its activities. Questions have also been raised about fundraising appeals, donated goods and the transparency of arrangements under which resources are received, distributed or sold.



3. Experiences of individuals who have raised concerns

The platform has received accounts from individuals and animal welfare organisations describing public criticism, accusations and other troubling experiences following their decision to question aspects of the Charity's operations.



4. Public interest and regulatory oversight

The investigation also considers whether concerns submitted to relevant authorities have been adequately examined and what protections are available to individuals who raise animal welfare or charity governance concerns in good faith.



A spokesperson for Pumpkin and Friends Only Facts said:

“Our investigation began with questions about the welfare of vulnerable animals and the standards of care they receive. As we examined the available information, further questions emerged concerning governance, fundraising, accountability and the experiences of people who had spoken out.



“We are not asking the public to assume that allegations are proven. We are asking that serious concerns are examined fairly, independently and on the evidence.



“The welfare of disabled animals must remain at the centre of this discussion.”



CALL FOR TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY

Pumpkin and Friends Only Facts believes that charities entrusted with donations and the welfare of vulnerable animals should be prepared to explain their practices and respond constructively to legitimate scrutiny.

The platform emphasises that the existence of questions or allegations does not establish misconduct, and that all parties should be afforded a fair opportunity to respond.



MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Pumpkin and Friends Only Facts

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.pumpkinandfriendsonlyfacts.com

Phone: 07713 321 822



Additional background information and supporting documentation may be made available to accredited journalists, subject to verification, confidentiality considerations and the consent of relevant contributors.



NOTES TO EDITORS

Pumpkin and Friends Charity is registered with the Charity Commission for England and Wales under charity number **1199484**.

Pumpkin and Friends Only Facts is an independent investigative platform and is not affiliated with Pumpkin and Friends Charity. It has been established by Animal Hero Award Winner Linda Goodman, Founder of C.A.R.I.A.D. Campaign and Lead Investigator Sue Davey – both members of the Lucy’s Law campaign team.

**ENDS**