Nexum Pensions (Nexum) has announced a new strategic collaboration with People’s Pension, the UK’s largest commercial master trust.



Under the new agreement, People’s Pension will join Nexum’s growing network of pension partners, supporting Nexum’s work to connect payroll, pension providers, employers, and employees more effectively. People’s Pension will become the first pension provider connected to the Nexum Pensions platform, marking an important step in expanding the range of pension providers within the Nexum ecosystem.



The strategic collaboration supports Nexum’s wider mission to simplify the pension ecosystem, improve the way payroll and pension providers work together, and help more people achieve better retirement outcomes.



Workplace pension administration relies on the accurate movement of information between several parties. Payroll teams calculate contributions and assess workers. Employers must meet their automatic enrolment responsibilities, and pension providers need complete and accurate information to allocate contributions to the correct member records.



When these processes rely on separate systems, provider portals, and manual interventions, they can create additional work for payroll teams and make it harder to maintain a clear view of pension activity.



Nexum is building the infrastructure to support a more connected pension ecosystem. Its technology is designed to simplify how workplace pension information is managed across payroll and pension processes, while supporting greater pension choice for employers and employees.



João Cabral, Founder of Nexum, said: “We’re delighted to welcome People’s Pension as the first pension provider on the Nexum Pensions platform. They’re a trusted name in workplace pensions and share our belief that pension administration should be simpler, more connected, and easier for everyone involved.





“Payroll teams are at the heart of workplace pension delivery, yet too often they’re forced to navigate disconnected systems and manual processes. By working together, we’re helping to create a smoother experience that gives employers, payroll professionals and pension providers greater confidence, visibility and control.”



Rupert Farmelo, Payroll Partnerships Manager for People’s Pension, said: “We’re excited to be joining the Nexum Pensions platform as its first pension provider. Nexum Pensions brings fresh thinking to a long-standing challenge of helping to connect payroll and pensions in a way that can make a real difference for employers and payroll professionals.



“Payroll professionals and employers play a vital role in helping people save for retirement. The easier we make it for payroll teams and employers to manage workplace pensions, the better the experience for everyone. By working together, we can reduce complexity, improve data quality and create more efficient processes, while helping savers benefit from a system that works more smoothly behind the scenes.”



About Nexum Pensions



Nexum Pensions connects payroll, pensions and employees, simplifying the pension ecosystem and making it work for everyone.



Our mission is to simplify pensions for everyone involved: empowering payroll teams and employers to support their diverse workforces’ retirement needs, giving pension providers a level playing field to serve their members and helping people who contribute achieve better retirement outcomes.



Nexum Pensions was founded by João Cabral, a pensions and fintech specialist with a background in designing digital solutions that simplify complex financial systems.



https://www.nexumpensions.com/clearway



About People’s Pension



People’s Partnership is a business without shareholders; it reinvests its profits with the aim to help customers and achieve better financial outcomes for everyone. It provides People’s Pension, the largest commercial master trust in the UK based on members, serving more than seven million pension savers across the UK and managing £45bn in assets.



This assessment is determined by membership size. People’s Pension currently has more than seven million members, which, according to publicly available industry data, exceeds the membership of any other commercial master trust.



https://peoplespartnership.co.uk/



https://www.peoplespension.co.uk/



Media contacts



Nexum Pensions

Natalie Binns

Marketing

Email: [email protected]



People’s Pension

Name: Sarah Puttock

Title: Press Office Manager for People’s Pension

Phone: +44 (0)1293 205336

Email: [email protected]