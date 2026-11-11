Camino de Cavita follows acclaimed Mexican chef Adriana Tonakaziwatl Cavita as she travels across her homeland, meeting the farmers, fishermen and traditional cooks fighting to preserve Mexico's rich culinary heritage.



London's celebrated Mexican restaurant, Cavita, is launching a new 10-part YouTube series, Camino de Cavita, on Tuesday 10th November. Sponsored by Square, the global payments and technology platform, the series takes viewers on a journey through Mexico to discover the people, places and culinary traditions that inspire the restaurant's celebrated menu.



Led by Cavita's founder and chef, Adriana Tonakaziwatl Cavita, the series offers an intimate look at Mexico's diverse food culture, from the fishing communities of the Pacific coast to the chilli farms and forests of Oaxaca. Along the way, Adriana meets the fishermen, farmers, indigenous food experts and Cocineras Tradicionales (traditional cooks) whose knowledge, skills and centuries-old techniques are helping to keep Mexico’s culinary heritage alive, often in the face of significant environmental, economic and cultural challenges.



Each cinematic episode introduces viewers to a different character and their relationship with food, exploring the traditions, ingredients and sustainable practices passed down through generations. Back in London, Adriana brings these experiences to life in Cavita's kitchen, sharing her cooking process and recipes so viewers can recreate the dishes at home, connecting the stories behind the ingredients with the food on their own plates.



The series begins on Mexico's North West coast in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, where Adriana meets El Che, an eco-fisherman and shaman, who fishes by rowing boat at night, embracing a way of life that seeks to minimise reliance on fossil fuels. Adriana joins him to learn about his approach to fishing and his philosophy of living in harmony with nature, before returning to Cavita to prepare a fresh ceviche inspired by the experience.

As the series continues, viewers are introduced to an extraordinary cast of characters, including Esperanza Galván, a traditional cook from Michoacán who shares her knowledge of pre-Hispanic cooking techniques and the importance of preserving Mexico's culinary heritage. In a region increasingly dominated by the booming avocado industry, Esperanza fears that traditional food cultures, ingredients and ways of life risk being lost.



In Oaxaca, Adriana meets chilli farmers Mayra and Felix, who are working to preserve the rare Chilhuacle chilli, a heritage variety threatened by climate change. Their efforts to protect this important ingredient are made all the more challenging by the economic pressures facing Mexican farmers, including the impact of trade agreements with the United States.



Another episode follows Adriana into the forests of Oaxaca to meet Itahi Bautista, an indigenous Mixtec woman and mushroom expert, dedicated to studying the region's extraordinary fungi and protecting the natural environment in which they grow. Through her work, Itahi champions both the protection of the natural environment and the preservation of indigenous knowledge, traditions and cultural identity.



For Adriana, whose career has taken her from some of the world's most celebrated kitchens, including Pujol in Mexico City and El Bulli in Spain, the series is a deeply personal project. Having grown up surrounded by food, with a grandmother who ran a street food business in Mexico City, Adriana has long championed the importance of preserving Mexico's culinary identity and the people behind it.



Adriana Tonakaziwatl Cavita, founder and chef of Cavita, comments:"Mexican food, with all its vibrant flavours, colours and textures, is my life's passion. It's a window into our rich history, and I feel a deep responsibility to preserve and share the traditions that came before me. Through Camino de Cavita, I wanted to take people on a journey through the Mexico that I know and love, introducing them to the incredible fishermen, farmers and traditional cooks who continue to inspire me. Every region has its own ingredients, traditions and ways of cooking, and behind every recipe are people who have dedicated their lives to keeping that knowledge alive.”



Blending travel, food and personal storytelling, Camino de Cavita offers a fresh perspective on Mexican cuisine, celebrating not just what is on the plate, but the people, landscapes and traditions that make it possible. Supported by Square, the series reflects a shared passion for championing independent businesses and celebrating the communities that bring food culture to life.



Lizzie Barclay, SVP of International Marketing at Square, adds:

“At Square, we’re passionate about supporting independent businesses that help local neighbourhoods thrive. By partnering with Cavita to help them share stories behind their food, we want to celebrate the people and skills at the heart of local communities. Cavita is an integral part of the Marylebone neighbourhood and Square is proud to be a small part of its success.”

Watch the trailer for Camino de Cavita here. The series launches on Tuesday 10th November 2026 on YouTube here with a new episode released every other Tuesday.

ENDS



Adriana is available for interview and exclusive clips from the series are also available, offering a unique look at the people, places and stories featured. For press enquiries, please email [email protected]



Notes to Editors

About Cavita

Cavita is a vibrant Mexican restaurant located in the heart of Marylebone Village on Wigmore Street in central London. Founded by chef Adriana Tonakaziwatl Cavita in May 2022, the restaurant offers a contemporary take on traditional Mexican cuisine, combining authentic flavours and heritage ingredients with locally sourced British produce. Recommended by the Michelin Guide, Cavita is known for its bold flavours, lively atmosphere and commitment to celebrating Mexico's rich culinary heritage. Downstairs, MAYA is an underground bar dedicated to music, mezcal and movement.

Cavita runs on Square, the global technology company whose integrated payments and point-of-sale tools help hospitality businesses streamline operations and focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences. https://www.cavitarestaurant.com/



About Adriana Tonakaziwatl Cavita

Mexican-born Adriana Tonakaziwatl Cavita grew up between Mexico City and San Felipe Ixtacuixtla, developing a passion for food through her grandmother's street food business. She began her culinary career at Nicos in Mexico City before working at internationally acclaimed restaurants including Pujol, El Bulli and Lalo!. After moving to the UK in 2016, Adriana opened her debut restaurant, Cavita, in 2022. Her cooking champions Mexico's regional diversity, traditional techniques, indigenous ingredients and sustainable food practices. In 2023, she published her first cookbook, Cocina Mexicana: Fresh, Vibrant Recipes for Authentic Mexican Food. @cavitaadriana



About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighborhood favourites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention — the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, cash flow tools, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com.