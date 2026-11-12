NEOMA Business School and Ferrero have co-created an augmented reality teaching tool to support the sustainable transition in the confectionery industry.



The initiative extends a long-standing partnership between NEOMA and Ferrero, the family-owned company behind popular brands such as Nutella®, Kinder®, and Ferrero Rocher®.



Testing during the 2025-26 academic year in courses on NEOMA’s Paris, Reims, and Rouen campuses, the new tool uses a board game format enhanced by augmented reality technology to maximise student engagement. The immersive challenge tasks students with reducing the carbon footprint of Ferrero’s Kinder Bueno chocolate bars.



Students navigate all stages of the product lifecycle in groups of five, from sourcing raw materials to managing production, transport, retail, and end-of-life packaging recycling – all while facing the restrictions of a limited budget.



Each decision influences subsequent gameplay, while the teacher can also introduce random events to reshuffle the game’s parameters. Augmented reality improves the visual aspect of the exercise by allowing students to view 3D representations of their factories, warehouses, lorries, and other structural assets.



“With this teaching game, students no longer approach decarbonisation in theory—they experience it. Every individual decision produces a visible effect on the board and impacts the choices of other participants. Students thus gain a concrete understanding of the impact of each of their decisions,” explains Aurélien Rouquet, Professor of Logistics and Supply Chain Management at NEOMA and the game’s author.



The flexible learning tool is aimed at students across undergraduate, postgraduate, and executive education courses in supply chain management and environmental transition. Its rollout continues to expand into new programmes with the start of the 2026-27 academic year.



By placing student immersion at the heart of learning, NEOMA continues to build on its reputation for human-centric innovation. It became the first business school in the world to introduce virtual reality management case studies in 2016, and the first European business school to introduce a virtual campus in 2020.



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For more information, or to speak with Professor Aurélien Rouquet, contact Jamie Hose at BlueSky Education on [email protected], or call +44 (0)1582 790 706.