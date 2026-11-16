Toynbee Hall is warning that reported proposals to reduce sickness and disability welfare

payments for under-25s risk deepening poverty and undermining efforts to help young

people into education, training and employment.

Responding to reporting ahead of the final Milburn review, the anti-poverty charity says the

government must address failures in education, health and employment support without

cutting the income young Disabled people rely on. The reported changes concern Personal

Independence Payment (PIP) and the health element of Universal Credit; the final

recommendations have not yet been published.

Toynbee Hall’s research with Disabled people, including young people outside employment,

education and training, points to poverty, social disadvantage and failing services as barriers

to work. Its coproduced survey of 2,000 Disabled people conducted with Disability Rights UK and

the Commission on Social Security found that only 16% of respondents said PIP covered all their

additional disability-related costs, while 24% said it covered very little or basically none.

Toynbee Hall is calling for sustained investment in codesigned services and opportunities which

young people need. These must be funded without removing the financial support that enables

them to participate in work and social life.

Katie Taylor, Director of Policy, Research & Communities at Toynbee Hall

“There is overwhelming evidence that the intertwining crises of youth exclusion from work and

education and rising youth mental ill-health are being driven by poverty and social

disadvantage.

“While Milburn’s report recognises this evidence, his proposal to cut health and disability

welfare payments to fund more employment support will make these root causes worse,

pushing young Disabled people into deeper poverty and ill-health and undermining the

potential benefits of increased support and opportunities.

“This has been tried before, and what we learned is that taking money away from young

Disabled people will push many even further from the workforce and expose them to

dangerous harms, wrecking individual lives.”

Jenny, a Disabled peer researcher with Toynbee Hall and parent-carer, said of her son:

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“James is not a statistic or a problem to be solved. He is a young man whose effort,

achievements and future matter. He deserves a system that gives him a fair chance without

putting his dignity and security at risk.”

James is a changed name. Jenny’s full case study follows.

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Jenny’s case study

Jenny is a Disabled single mother of four children and has recently joined Toynbee Hall as a

Peer Researcher. She is also a parent-carer of her 24-year-old son.

Jenny, a Disabled peer researcher with Toynbee Hall and parent-carer, knows the stakes of

proposals to take health and disability welfare payments away from young people. Her son,

James (not his real name), who is 24, has a specific language impairment, ADHD, autism and

hypomobility. He receives the health element of Universal Credit (UC). For him, this support is

not an obstacle to participation, but an enabler. It makes it possible for him to take on and see

through opportunities for personal development.

James struggled at school despite having an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP). The

health element of UC helped him stay on at college longer. Without that financial support, he

would not have been able to afford the £80 a week for taxis he needed to travel to college

because he was unable to use buses. His neurodiversity leaves him unable to cope with even

minor disruptions to public transport. He also required expensive and extremely specialised

food, including during the school day. His disability welfare payments, which were spent on this

food and transport, enabled him to attend college and build skills and confidence.

With that support, he eventually earned a plumbing qualification. That achievement matters. It

shows why young Disabled people need time, financial security and support tailored to their

individual needs, not assumptions about what they should be able to manage.

James also undertook a supported internship with the NHS, but he struggled with the menial

tasks assigned to him. According to Jenny, none of the young people on that scheme secured

employment. She said that “they promised him the moon,” including that he would have a job

at the end of it. Instead, he was given menial food-packing tasks in a side room off the kitchen

that had nothing to do with the qualification he was working towards. There was no job when

the placement ended, and James was devastated.

His experience raises an urgent question for the Milburn Review: what does an offer of

employment support mean if it does not lead to a genuine opportunity? Young Disabled people

deserve more than a short-term placement. They deserve meaningful opportunities for

personal development, appropriate support, and a realistic route into work that recognises

both their abilities and their needs.

James’s disability-related costs do not disappear because he has completed a course or

attended an internship. He eats a very restricted diet: if food is not suitable for him, he cannot

eat it. He showers repeatedly throughout the day and needs frequent changes of clothes. These

are daily realities, not optional extras. Any proposal that could reduce his financial support

must confront those realities, rather than assume the costs and barriers will simply go away.

Jenny’s message

“As a family, we welcome any meaningful additional support the Milburn Review may

recommend the government offer. We want James to have the opportunity to learn, develop

his skills, and find suitable work with the right support. But we are deeply concerned that any

proposal could weaken his access to the social security he needs because of his disability.

Removing the support that helped him stay in education could undermine the very progress

employment reforms should build on. Financial security and opportunities for personal

development must go together if they are to lead to better health and participation outcomes,

not be set against each other.

“Our family’s message to the Milburn Review is that they need to listen to young Disabled

people and their families, remove the barriers they face, and protect the support that makes

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participation possible. Proposals need to be judged on whether they create lasting change and

accessible opportunities, not on whether they manage to cut the costs of health and disability

welfare payments in the short-term, costs which will instead be borne by already pressured

health services, schools, communities and Disabled families.

“James is not a statistic or a problem to be solved. He is a young man whose effort,

achievements and future matter. He deserves a system that gives him a fair chance without

putting his dignity and security at risk.”

ENDS

Notes to editors

About Toynbee Hall

Toynbee Hall is an East London charity working alongside communities to tackle poverty and

inequality. Founded in 1884, it brings lived experience into research and policy development. Its

participatory action research involves people affected by an issue in shaping the questions,

gathering evidence and developing recommendations for change.

Research and policy at Toynbee Hall

Research background

Toynbee Hall’s policy briefing, It’s Not Social Security Keeping Young People Out of Work, sets out the

charity’s response. It draws on research with Disabled people and evidence on disability-related

costs, previous welfare cuts, employment support and safeguarding. The survey figures cited in this

release relate to Disabled respondents generally; they are not presented as findings exclusively

about under-25s.

Toynbee Hall – Briefing: It’s Not Social Security Keeping Young People Out of Work

Toynbee Hall – MP Briefing on Universal Credit (PDF)

Toynbee Hall, Disability Rights UK, Commission on Social Security — Ensuring a Fairer PIP briefing

(PDF)

Interviews and case study permissions

Jenny is available for interviews. Please arrange interviews through Toynbee Hall’s media contact.

Katie Taylor is the Toynbee Hall spokesperson. Please contact the media team to confirm her

availability.

Media contact

[email protected]

Toynbee Hall contact information

Context

BBC report on the proposed changes