- 42% of UK finance and accounting hiring managers are offering higher salaries than planned to secure professionals with specialist finance and accounting skills

- 41% say candidates are leveraging niche skills for salary negotiations

- 38% of finance and accounting professionals say family and caregiving benefits could entice them to change employers, the highest of the professional fields surveyed







LONDON, UK - More than four in 10 finance and accounting hiring managers (42%) are offering salaries above their planned ranges to secure top talent, reflecting the premium employers are placing on specialised skills. That’s according to the 2027 UK Salary Guide from global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half.







The study shows that the need for specialist capabilities is a significant driver of this trend. Among finance and accounting hiring managers spending more than originally budgeted, 67% cite the need to secure candidates with specialised skills as a key reason.







Robert Half’s research indicates that professionals with expertise in financial analysis, financial reporting, data analytics, regulatory filings, ERP/CMS systems, budgeting and forecasting, AI and tax knowledge may be particularly well placed to command higher salaries.







This increased value is already influencing salary conversations. 41% of finance and accounting managers say candidates frequently negotiate higher salaries based on their unique attributes.







Gareth Gage, Regional Managing Director at Robert Half, commented:







“The finance skills employers need are evolving and that is having an impact on what businesses are prepared to pay. When professionals bring specialist capabilities that are both difficult to find and increasingly important to the business, many employers recognise that sticking rigidly to an original salary range could mean losing the talent they need.”







Employers cannot rely on salary alone







While salary continues to play an important role in attracting finance talent, research suggests employers also need to consider the broader package to compete effectively. Almost half of finance and accounting professionals (46%) say that if starting salaries remained the same, better health and wellness benefits could motivate them to move jobs.







Family and caregiving support is another significant consideration. Nearly four in 10 finance and accounting professionals (38%) say benefits such as extended parental leave, childcare vouchers or allowances, on-site childcare and reproductive health benefits could entice them to change employers. That figure is the highest across all professional fields surveyed and eight percentage points above the national average of 30%.







Gareth added, “Finance professionals are clearly looking at the overall value of an opportunity, from salary and career prospects through to health, wellbeing and support for family life. Employers that understand what matters to the people they are trying to attract will be in a much stronger position than those relying on salary alone.







“Workforce planning and compensation strategies need to keep pace with changing skills requirements. Businesses need a clear view of which capabilities genuinely warrant a premium, while ensuring the wider employee proposition is competitive enough to secure and retain professionals with those skills.”







Ends







Press contact:







Vickie Collinge



[email protected]



+441582 790704











About the 2027 UK Salary Guide from Robert Half







Robert Half has been publishing salary forecasts for more than 75 years. Since 1950, the Salary Guide has served as a trusted source for employers, job seekers, and business leaders. The guide features salary benchmarks informed by market data and insights from Robert Half talent solutions professionals, along with survey findings from 1,500 hiring managers, business leaders and employed workers across the UK.







FAQ:







Why are employers exceeding salary budgets for finance talent?



Competition for specialist skills is pushing some employers beyond their planned salary ranges, with 42% of finance and accounting hiring managers offering more to secure top talent. Among those exceeding their planned ranges, 67% say the need to secure candidates with specialised skills is a key reason.







Which finance skills can command higher salaries?



Skills that may command higher pay include expertise in financial analysis, financial reporting, data analytics, regulatory filings, ERP/CMS systems, budgeting and forecasting, AI and tax knowledge. Employers need to consider the value of these specialist capabilities when setting competitive salary ranges.







Are finance professionals negotiating higher salaries?



Yes, 41% of finance and accounting managers say candidates frequently negotiate higher salaries based on their specialised skills. This highlights the negotiating power that in-demand expertise can give professionals in the hiring process.







What benefits could encourage finance professionals to change jobs?



Almost half, 46%, say health and wellness perks could motivate them to move roles even if the starting salary remained the same. A further 38% would be enticed by family and caregiving benefits, compared with a national average of 30%.







How can employers attract specialist finance talent?



Competitive pay remains important, but the findings suggest employers should consider the complete package when trying to secure specialist talent. Combining realistic and attractive salaries with benefits that professionals value can strengthen an employer’s proposition without relying solely on higher pay.







About Robert Half







Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and HR, administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) and, with Protiviti, has been named one of Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore comprehensive talent solutions, research and insights at https://www.roberthalf.com/gb/en