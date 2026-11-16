New research warns that the cost of stolen metal is often dwarfed by repair bills and business interruption, as experts prepare to discuss practical prevention measures on 19 November.



A copper cable worth £2,000 in scrap can be associated with hundreds of thousands of pounds in repairs. For facilities managers responsible for keeping buildings and infrastructure operational, the value of what is stolen may be the least important number.



Metal theft from railways, power and telecommunications networks rose by 15% across England and Wales in the year to March 2026, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures.



A research paper, The Cost of Darkness: When Copper Theft Becomes Business Disruption, argues that organisations should assess security risks according to what stops working when critical equipment is stolen, rather than simply the replacement value of the missing material.



On Thursday 19 November, VPS UK and Ireland will host a webinar bringing together criminology, insurance and industry experts to discuss the implications for facilities and estates management, including protecting essential services, preventing repeat thefts and reducing business interruption.



The webinar follows publication of VPS's white paper, The Cost of Darkness: When Copper Theft Becomes Business Disruption, which argues that organisations are often measuring the wrong risk: the scrap value of stolen metal rather than the operational and financial consequences of its removal.



The paper highlights cases including:



£2,000 of stolen cable, more than £750,000 in repairs: two thefts on the Core Valley Lines railway network in South Wales caused widespread disruption, with repair costs exceeding £750,000 before passenger delays were included.



£220,000 lost by businesses that weren't even targeted: thefts of copper earthing strips from electricity substations in East Kent caused substantial losses to nearby businesses.



£25 of copper, £1,000 to replace: a single stolen rapid EV charging cable can cost an operator around 40 times its scrap value to replace.





Seetan Varsani, Managing Director, UK and Ireland, at VPS, said:



"The police count the thefts, but nobody counts what stops working afterwards: the trains that don't run, the power that goes off, the business that can't open."



José Rosa, Director of Insight Solutions at VPS, added:



"When the nights draw in, the casual trespassers mostly disappear. The people who are left have usually come for something specific. The sites most at risk are the ones where something important stops working when the metal goes: earthing, back-up generators, signalling. That's where protection should go first."



VPS's own crime intelligence reinforces the seasonal concern. While overall property breaches at sites it protects have fallen by around 40% between September and November, burglary and theft reports have increased by more than half between October and December in each of the past two years.



The webinar will examine how organised thieves select vulnerable sites, why relatively minor thefts can have disproportionate consequences, and how property owners, facilities managers, construction companies and insurers can better identify and protect critical assets.



Speakers will also explore the importance of layered security, recognising warning signs, preventing repeat incidents and assessing the potential business interruption costs before a theft occurs.



The Cost of Darkness webinar takes place on Thursday 19 November 2026.



[Registration is available here:|

https://www.vpsgroup.com/the-cost-of-darkness/]



The white paper can also be downloaded free of charge from the same page.







ENDS



Notes to editors



About the statistics: ONS Property Crime Tables, Table 18, published 22 October 2026. Police-recorded infrastructure metal theft in England and Wales rose from 2,572 offences in the year to March 2025 to 2,969 in the year to March 2026.



About VPS: VPS is Europe's leading temporary security specialist, providing integrated security solutions to protect properties, critical assets and business continuity.



Media enquiries: Graham Sievers, Communications Support

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07722 282946