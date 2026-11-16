- Uniquely designed to solve what generic LLMs can't for market research agencies: unreliable quality, hallucinations and hours lost polishing outputs



- Co-created with leading research agencies to deliver client-ready work, from client brief to in-depth insight analysis



- Tailored to each agency's own methodologies and ways of working, and built to reveal deeper insights and hidden tensions across multiple data sources



LONDON, UK, 16 November 2026: Insightology.ai has today announced the full global roll-out of the world's first specialist AI workflow platform for market research agencies. Covering the entire project lifecycle, from initial client brief through to in-depth insight analysis and debrief, the software embeds domain-specific research methodology at its core, rather than relying on adapted general-purpose AI tools.



The platform has been co-created with world-leading research agencies, including Boxclever. Building it alongside working agency teams means every stage reflects how professional research is actually done. Co-founders Melvin Jay and Rick Keen are research industry veterans with more than 60 years' combined agency and client-side experience, so the platform has been built by researchers, for researchers.



Generic large language models are failing research agencies, and the whole industry is paying for it. They struggle with core tasks such as proposal writing, survey design, discussion guides and debriefs. Worse, they hallucinate respondent findings in data analysis, and in professional research a single error can cost a client's trust. Researchers end up rewriting so much AI output that this 'polishing tax' wipes out the promised time savings, a pattern academic studies have also found in other professions. Little wonder many agencies have concluded that AI is not yet fit for serious research.



Insightology.ai solves this with a platform engineered to understand market research methodology and logic in far more depth than a generic model, with checking and security protections built in. Each agency can also tailor the platform to its own methodologies and ways of working, so every output reflects the agency's DNA.



As a result, Insightology.ai handles advanced research tasks such as complex qual and quant methodology design, proposal development, professional-grade discussion guides and survey design. Critically, it also brings specialist analysis tools that help researchers uncover deeper understanding and insight from complex, mixed qual and quant data sets.



Melvin Jay, CEO and co-founder of Insightology.ai, commented: "Generic AI tools struggle to meet our industry's needs because the best research work never makes it onto the internet, so the major models have seen very little of what we do. We built Insightology.ai in partnership with agencies to fix the flaws in generic models. It gives researchers what they have always dreamed of: client-ready work at pace, more time to think, and all of the evidence in front of them while they do."



Andy Haylett, Director at multi-award-winning agency Boxclever, added: "AI is going to reshape market research, but generic tools don't understand how good research works. Insightology does. It's helping our team get deeper into the data and focus on the thinking our clients value most."



Insightology.ai is available immediately. To mark the launch, agencies can claim a free analysis of one of their own projects, combining their qual and quant data to see the deeper insights and hidden tensions the platform uncovers. Free analyses and platform demonstrations can be booked at insightology.ai.



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Notes to Editors



About Insightology.ai



Founded in 2025 by Melvin Jay, Rick Keen and Matt Antoniou, Insightology.ai is a UK-based specialist AI workflow platform built specifically for market research agencies. Melvin and Rick bring more than 60 years' combined market research experience, so the platform is built by researchers, for researchers. The software streamlines the full project lifecycle, from client brief to final debrief, combining advanced workflow automation with embedded market research methodologies and enterprise-grade data security. Insightology.ai is venture-backed, with investment from Hatch. For more information, visit insightology.ai.



Media assets



High-resolution screenshots, platform video demonstrations and founder headshots are available on request.



Media contact



Melvin Jay, CEO, Insightology.ai



Tel: +44 7796 265845



Email: [email protected]



Website: insightology.ai