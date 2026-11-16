London, 16 November 2026: 10Duke, the software licensing, entitlements and identity platform, today published The 10Duke 2026 Software Licensing Report. The report draws on real, aggregated and anonymized data from the 10Duke platform, covering an estimated 1.8 billion license checks over six months.



Its headline finding is that demand for software regularly reaches full license capacity. Over the six months to October 2026, more than 3 in 4 software vendors had customers using every seat or unit of quota they had licensed, with around 1 in 21 license requests arriving once that capacity was reached. That adds up to an estimated 88 million requests in six months.



A sign of healthy demand



A denied request is licensing doing exactly what it should: protecting the commercial terms a vendor and customer agreed, and not necessarily a sign of lost business. What the data shows is how often customers are using software enough to need more of it. Each of these moments tells a vendor something useful about where an account is growing, whether that leads to extra seats, a higher tier or a more flexible licensing model.



“Reaching license capacity is good news. It means customers are getting real value from the software and want more of it,” said Neil Fenton, CEO at 10Duke. “The opportunity is to treat those moments as insight, not just enforcement. Most software vendors that run licensing in-house are unlikely to be able to pick up signals like this. Despite its strategic importance, for such vendors, licensing is still often managed on assumptions rather than data. We built this report to give software vendors the hard data they need to understand demand and take control of their growth.”



AEC software leads growth



The pattern is especially visible in architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) software. AEC is the largest sector on the platform, and the fastest growing, with activity up 10% between consecutive 28-day periods. As project teams grow and work is shared across sites, demand often reaches the seats available.



Identity and licensing are disconnected

The report also finds that identity and licensing are often managed separately. Only around 1 in 6 sign-ins come through federated single sign-on, even as enterprise buyers increasingly expect it. Connecting identity and licensing helps vendors see who has access, who has a license and who needs one, so more users get from sign-in to using the software.



Recommendations for software vendors



The report recommends that software vendors start by making demand visible, tracking when and where customers reach their limits so they can separate one-off spikes from sustained need. That insight should then be shared with account and customer success teams, giving them a clear view of customers who regularly reach capacity. Finally, connecting identity and licensing helps users move from sign-in to active use without waiting for an administrator.



The full 10Duke 2026 Software Licensing Report, including findings on product packaging, lease length, federated sign-in and licensing activity by industry, is available to download at https://www.10duke.com/resources/the-2026-software-licensing....



About the research



The report is based on aggregated, anonymized telemetry from software vendors on the 10Duke platform. Six-month figures to October 2026 are estimated from observed platform data. No individual vendor, customer or user can be identified.



About 10Duke



10Duke helps software companies improve how they license and monetize the products they develop, without the cost and risk of owning licensing in-house. It empowers product and commercial teams with a variety of license models, from subscription to metered, floating to node locked, and replaces home-grown systems with a single service for licensing, entitlements and identity. The fastest-growing software vendors in a wide range of industries, from computer-aided design and visual effects to architecture, engineering and construction, run their licensing on 10Duke, which grants 175+ million licenses every month. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in London, 10Duke also has offices in Helsinki and Christchurch, and supports vendors 24/7.



Media contact: Luke Hinchliffe, 07793 753374, [email protected]