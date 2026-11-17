THE WOODLANDS, TX – November 17, 2026 – Strada, a people, payroll and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management and a Workday Platinum Partner, is expanding its AI-powered workforce transformation capabilities and strengthening its UK public sector presence through new developments announced at Workday Rising EMEA 2026.



"Organisations are under growing pressure to simplify workforce operations, embrace AI and get more value from their technology investments," said Stephen Dolan, General Manager, Workday Professional Services at Strada. "Whether it's transforming how businesses attract and retain talent, making our Workday expertise more accessible to the UK public sector, or bringing intelligent automation into payroll, our focus is on delivering practical solutions that address real workforce challenges and help our customers move forward with confidence."



Advancing AI-powered talent acquisition with Workday



Strada is proud to announce that it is now able to deploy Workday’s AI-powered talent acquisition solutions including Workday HiredScore, with plans to expand its capabilities to include Workday Paradox. Together, these solutions are designed to help organisations improve candidate experiences and internal mobility through AI-powered technology.



Strada combines these Workday solutions with its proprietary pre-built recruiting framework, integration templates and industry-leading assessment partners to accelerate implementation, reduce time-to-hire by 75% and help talent and recruiting teams deliver more efficient, personalised candidate experiences.



Expanding UK public sector access through G-Cloud 15



Strada has secured a place on the UK government's G-Cloud 15 framework, providing eligible public sector organisations with an established procurement route to its Workday services. These span advisory, deployment, application management (AMS), optimisation and managed payroll, supporting the modernisation of HR, payroll and finance operations.



Through these services, Strada supports organisations from initial planning and Workday implementation through to ongoing system management, payroll operations and optimisation. This includes helping public sector organisations streamline processes, improve data visibility and manage their Workday environments as their operational needs evolve.



The appointment builds on Strada's extensive public sector experience, including more than 40 successful Workday projects across the US. It represents a further step in Strada's expansion into the UK public sector, supporting government bodies and local authorities as they modernise their workforce operations.



Bringing intelligent automation and insights to payroll



Strada will showcase how AI-powered intelligence is transforming payroll operations, helping employees better understand their pay, enabling service teams to resolve cases faster and giving payroll teams greater visibility into payroll results. These capabilities are powered by Strada AI, the intelligence layer embedded within the Strada Platform, which connects seamlessly with Workday and other leading HCM systems. Through native AI agents, Strada brings intelligent automation and actionable insights directly into everyday payroll and service workflows.



Through a suite of purpose-built AI agents, Strada AI enables employees to find answers to payslip and policy questions, while supporting service teams with intelligent case classification, routing and translation. For payroll teams, it provides greater insight into changes in payroll results, helping identify discrepancies and understand the reasons behind them before payroll is finalised.



At Strada's booth (#102), visitors can see a live demonstration of the Policy and Knowledge agent, which uses AI to help employees and service teams quickly access relevant policy information and answers to common questions. The agent also supports the creation of policy content, helping organizations reduce time spent searching for information, improve consistency and simplify knowledge management. Visitors can also explore how embedding AI directly into payroll workflows reduces manual effort, improves the employee experience and enables faster, more informed decision-making.



Explore Strada's latest innovations at Workday Rising EMEA 2026



Attendees can explore Strada's latest innovations at booth #102 through live demonstrations and discussions with its experts. Strada will also host two breakout sessions, including Getting Your Workforce Data AI-Ready: Why Payroll Matters (26-SPTS1330), exploring how connected workforce and payroll data can help unlock AI's potential. Discover more: https://news.stradaglobal.com/workday-rising-emea-2026



ENDS



About Strada



Strada is a people, payroll, and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management. Across 180 countries, Strada designs and delivers people-first solutions powered by cloud-based technology that help organizations grow and enable workforces to perform at their best. www.stradaglobal.com



Contact:

Vickie Collinge

[email protected]

+441582 790705