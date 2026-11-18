From Olympic Glory to Sports Management: Elite Athletes Share Their Perspectives at Porto Business School



Porto Business School welcomed Olympic athletes Fernanda Ribeiro, Vanessa Fernandes, and Angélica André, who shared their experiences in competition and high-performance sports to students.



As part of the immersion week for its Advanced Program in Sports Management, Porto Business School (PBS) welcomed three Portuguese Olympic athletes and international experts to discuss the challenges of sports management, leadership in sports, and organizing major events to current students.



The initiative was designed to educate students and discuss the realities of elite sports, fostering reflection on leadership, performance, talent development, and the practical application of sports management principles to help inspire and teach students entering the industry.



By hearing from and meeting Olympic athletes, students got to experience first-hand what it is like to be in the elite sports industry, the challenges that are presented, and how to overcome them.



Moderated by Rosário Moreira, Co-Director of the Advanced Program in Sports Management, the conversation went well beyond athletic achievements. Resilience, sacrifice, tough decision-making, and the importance of teams and support structures took center stage in a discussion on what it takes to build and sustain athletic excellence.



The debate also addressed a fundamental dimension of sports management: the responsibility of clubs, federations, and other organizations to create the right conditions for athlete development and prepare them for life after their competitive careers end.



“A medal doesn’t start on the podium. It starts long before that, with the decisions that create the conditions for an athlete to develop their talent, overcome obstacles, and achieve excellence. That is the responsibility we want future sports leaders to understand,” said Rosário Moreira.



The international dimension of sports management was also highlighted through the participation of Ricardo Martín Acevedo, a consultant at Deloitte who served as Deputy Chef de Mission for the Spanish Paralympic delegations at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games.



Program Drives Sustainable Growth in the Sports Industry



The Advanced Program in Sports Management, co-created by Porto Business School and Madrid’s European Sport Business School (ESBS), splits its learning experience between the Porto ecosystem - centered on execution and operational excellence - and the Madrid ecosystem, which focuses on governance, regulation, and international scale.



Alongside governance and leadership, the curriculum integrates digital transformation, data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with the Global Sports Innovation Center (GSIC) powered by Microsoft, culminating in a Capstone Project aimed at creating tangible strategic value for organizations.



An International, Multidisciplinary Ecosystem



The strong appeal of the program is reflected in the profile of its inaugural cohort, which brings together executives and managers from leading organizations and multinationals such as FC Porto, Adidas, Decathlon Portugal, Novobanco, and KPMG.



With an international footprint featuring participants from Portugal, the United States, Angola, France, and Italy, the cohort stands out for its diverse academic and professional trajectories. This rich mix of backgrounds spans Management, Economics, Law, Finance, Engineering, and Sports Sciences, fostering peer-to-peer knowledge exchange and high-level networking throughout the program.



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For more information, please contact: Rachel Varnham at [email protected]