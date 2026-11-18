Kings Cross in London remains the most popular location for the UK’s leading AI companies, despite competition from Euston and Old Street. This is according to award-winning office group, Office Freedom, who process thousands of enquiries for office searches each month in the UK.



In a recent announcement, Office Freedom confirmed that despite lots of interest for office spaces in Kings Cross, Euston and Upper Fitzrovia, many of the UK’s leading AI firms are ending up in Old Street, suggesting that the area remains the heart of the UK’s AI and tech ecosystem - and the location is deemed most valuable for attracting quality staff, commerce and scalability.



Jon Posener, COO, Office Freedom explained: “King’s Cross is where many AI office searches start in our experience, but the right space is not always there for the size of the company. Euston and upper Fitzrovia are important areas of interest, and Old Street and Shoreditch remain very much in play. We look at where a company wants to be and where it can secure an office that works for its team.”



“Our team’s experience puts King’s Cross, Euston and upper Fitzrovia at the centre of the search. King’s Cross has the strongest pull, but it is expensive and the choice becomes more limited for larger companies. There is space available; the challenge is finding the right office for the size of the team and at the right price.”



Bob Toor, Senior Account Director at Office Freedom, identifies

King’s Cross, Euston and upper Fitzrovia as the core “knowledge district.”



Johnny Bray, Office Freedom’s CCO, also highlights Old Street and Shoreditch as areas that are very much in play. Euston offers proximity to King’s Cross, although suitable space can be limited there too.



“Our review of recorded AI related placements shows a wider footprint, including the City of London and other parts of the capital. That is a useful distinction: the areas attracting the most interest in our day-to-day experience are not the only places where companies ultimately take space.”



Why King’s Cross leads the conversation for office space



“The appeal goes beyond an individual building,” Posener explains. “Companies want access to talent, other technology businesses and the research institutions around them. King’s Cross sits within the Knowledge Quarter, alongside the academic and research network extending through Euston Road and Bloomsbury. King’s Cross also has excellent transport connections within London, to many UK cities and also into Europe.”



“Farringdon and Liverpool Street are less prominent in our current account of demand, but their connections make them relevant. Both have direct Underground links to King’s Cross St Pancras and Elizabeth line services.”

CoStar Analytics reported more than 300,000 sq ft of AI-developer office leasing around King’s Cross and Euston from the start of 2025 to June 2026. That includes prelets for future occupation.



Knight Frank’s July 2026 research also identified King’s Cross, Euston and Fitzrovia as a focus of active high-tech office searches.



The government’s Artificial Intelligence Sector Study 2025, published in October 2026, found that businesses valued proximity to universities, talent, investors, customers and other AI companies. Those findings help explain the appeal of a concentrated district, alongside our own experience of where clients want to look.



Verda’s move to Euston



AI infrastructure company Verda recently secured 6,844 sq ft at Mainframe, next to Euston station, to support the next stage of its UK expansion. The location puts the growing London team within the Knowledge Quarter, close to technology companies and research institutions.



Verda’s move shows Euston’s role in this market: a headquarters location in its own right, with the connections and workspace a growing AI company needs.



Popular workspaces in Kings Cross, Euston and Old Street



The choice includes ready-to-use private offices as well as larger self-contained space. In King’s Cross, examples include FORA’s Stanley Building and Gridiron Building in Pancras Square. Around Euston and Regent’s Place, British Land’s Storey offers flexible workspace at 338 Euston Road and 1 Triton Square. Further east, FORA’s White Collar Factory puts companies by Old Street, within the established technology district.



These are examples of the workspace in each area, rather than a live availability list. The important comparison is how the office and its terms fit the company’s stage of growth. Verda’s move illustrates how a managed solution can also work within a larger headquarters requirement.



The office still has to work for the company



“For a growing AI company, an attractive address is only part of the decision,” Posener concludes. “The office needs to accommodate the team, work within its budget and be ready at the right time. A small team looking for flexible space faces a different search from a company needing a larger self-contained office.”



“Flexible offices are an important part of that market.In CBRE’s 2026 study of 100 selected London AI startups, 75 occupied flexible offices. That selected sample is not a measure of every AI company, but it shows why the discussion needs to include the offices used by growing teams as well as major headquarters deals.”



“Our view is that King’s Cross will remain a major draw, while AI companies continue to take space across a wider part of London. The most useful insight comes from looking at both: where companies want to be and where they actually secure an office that works for them.”