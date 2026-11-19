Showcased at Microsoft Ignite, the system partners people, AI and 40 years of STEM workforce expertise in a single connected operating intelligence designed, built and owned by SThree.



San Francisco, 18 November 2026. SThree plc, the global STEM workforce consultancy, today revealed its workforce intelligence operating system connecting the recruitment workflow from end to end. Drawing on SThree's 40 years of STEM workforce expertise and a four-year technology improvement programme, it puts people and AI in partnership, challenging the sector's decades old way of working.



In front of a live audience at Microsoft Ignite, one of the largest enterprise technology events in the world, SThree demonstrated how the operating system handles a placement, from the first conversation about a role to the final invoice. The session was streamed globally and Marco Casalaina, Vice President of CoreAI at Microsoft, took the part of the candidate.



One system ran through every stage. AI agents carried the work from one stage to the next, while SThree’s people decided who to put forward and managed the relationship with the client. SThree's consultants then added what they knew about the client, and AI agents used it to refine its recommendations.



Timo Lehne, CEO, SThree, said:

"SThree has spent 40 years learning how STEM hiring works, and for most of that time our industry has run on the same analogue model. This is the start of a new era for recruitment. Our workforce intelligence operating system puts our people and AI in partnership and gives clients and candidates an experience our industry has not seen before.



The part of the operating system that finds, interviews, and shortlists candidates is already working inside SThree today, and we're bringing the rest to our Group in a staged roll out."



SThree has developed one operating intelligence that directs 297 AI agents, which are grouped into more than 40 agent families. 140 of those agents are already live and working inside SThree. Adding a new task takes six to eight weeks to go from an idea to a working part of the system.



To build this new way of working, SThree first re-engineered its business processes through a four-year technology improvement programme, ensuring every market worked in the same way, while codifying its business logic and capturing data. That created SThree’s workforce intelligence: 40 years of knowing how STEM hiring works, now held in one system. Then came the agentic layer, built on Microsoft Foundry and Azure.

Guardrails and governance are built into the operating system, not added afterwards. An SThree consultant always decides who is put forward to a client. The agent that assesses a candidate's experience does not see who the candidate is; a separate agent checks that assessment, and candidates are always told when they are speaking with an AI agent. Every step is recorded within SThree's data and consent rules.



SThree's operating system was also designed to enhance transparency and to end something that has plagued the sector: ghosting. A regular complaint about staffing and recruitment is candidates never hearing back, and clients are often left in the dark too. SThree will soon allow candidates to follow their application through every stage and see exactly where it has reached. If they are taken forward, they hear what counted in their favour. If they are not, they hear that too. Clients will get the same openness: they will see why each candidate was recommended to them, with the assessment behind it, and be able to follow progress through to onboarding. Everyone gets an answer at every step, which is a level of openness the sector has rarely offered.



Nick Folkes, Chief Operating Officer, SThree, said:

"We rebuilt our processes and data before we added a single AI agent. That is what lets work flow from one step to the next without anything being lost. The agents hand over to our people wherever judgement is needed, and what our people learn goes back into the system.



Using this operating intelligence, every candidate can see where they stand and will get an answer at every step. Anyone who has applied for a job and heard nothing back will know why that mattered to us.”

SThree has spent 40 years learning how STEM hiring works, and has codified that experience into its new operating system, which puts it to work at every stage. It keeps candidates informed and frees up SThree's people to work with clients on building the workforce they need and identifying the right skills, going beyond just filling the role in front of them.

A recording of the Microsoft Ignite session is available here.



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Notes to editors



How does it work?

The task: a client has a STEM role to fill and needs the right person quickly.



What happens: The system starts as soon as a consultant receives the role. A set of AI agents, each with one defined job, gathers what SThree knows about each potential candidate, including their CV, employment history and qualifications, all at the same time.



Another agent assesses each candidate against the role, and a separate checking agent reviews that work. A voice agent then calls the candidate for a qualification interview and a further agent writes a report from the call. Candidates are always informed when they will be talking with an AI agent.



The result: a shortlist of candidates, with the reasons for each ranking. An SThree consultant reviews the shortlist and decides who to put forward to the client for interview.



This part is already in use inside SThree today.

Each agent hands its work to the next, which picks up where the last one stopped. Every step is recorded, within SThree's data and consent rules, so nothing is lost.



What's next: SThree will extend the same intelligence across the rest of the hiring process, to the offer, placement, contract and onboarding, and then to timesheets and invoicing. Consultants stay in the loop for the decisions that matter and can take over any piece of work at any time.



It's one human and AI operating system: SThree's workforce intelligence and an agentic layer, with its people's expertise, working together across the whole hiring process.



The rest of the journey shown at Ignite, from offer, placement, contract and onboarding through to timesheets, payroll, compliance and cash collection, is due to roll out across SThree shortly.