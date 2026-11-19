New platform gives suppliers a voice and invites buyers to help establish an independent standard for supplier feedback



LONDON, 19 November 2026 — Customer of Choice launches today with an invitation to 50 buying organisations to join its Founding 50 programme, backing an independent record of how suppliers experience the companies they sell to.



The launch coincides with the Buyers × Builders summit in London. The platform enables suppliers to rate their customers through 10 core questions, helping buying organisations understand where they excel, where they could improve and how they compare with industry peers.



The Founding 50 programme starts with a private baseline, giving participating companies time to understand supplier feedback and prepare for publication. Members receive support with supplier campaigns, executive reporting and launch, alongside permanent recognition as founding participants.



A founder council will contribute to the development of the product, methodology and market standards. Supplier feedback determines the scores; founding membership does not influence a company’s rating.



Mark Perera, founder of Customer of Choice and Procurement Leaders, said:



“Companies spend enormous effort assessing their suppliers. We want them to ask an equally important question of themselves. Are we a customer worth having?



“Suppliers experience the whole business, from procurement and finance to the people delivering projects together. That experience shapes where they commit their best people, share ideas and invest in the relationship.



“We’re inviting 50 companies to help establish a better way to listen to suppliers and show what changes as a result. It starts with being willing to hear the answer.”



Suppliers can participate whether or not the buying organisation has joined the platform. Feedback from colleagues within the same supplier organisation can be combined into one supplier score. Individual comments are kept off public profiles, and publication requires feedback from at least five verified supplier organisations.



Buying organisations can claim their company profile for free. Customer of Choice Pulse enables buyers to invite suppliers to provide feedback, track their experience over time and benchmark against industry peers.



Companies interested in joining the Founding 50 can request a founder conversation at:

https://customerofchoice.com/founding50



ENDS



About Customer of Choice



Customer of Choice is a supplier feedback and benchmarking platform from Blackthread Technologies Ltd. It gives suppliers a voice and helps buying organisations understand and improve the experience they create for their suppliers. It was founded by Mark Perera, who also founded Procurement Leaders.



https://customerofchoice.com



Media contact



Mark Perera

Founder, Customer of Choice

Blackthread Technologies Ltd

Email: [email protected]