The next platform war will be fought over integration. Superapps, AI agents and networks of connected services are all competing to simplify digital life. The winner will be whoever removes the most friction , and builds a business around doing it.



The smartphone was supposed to make life simpler. Instead, the average UK adult now uses 41 apps a month, according to Ofcom’s Online Nation 2025 report, up from 38 the previous year. People spend an average of four and a half hours online each day, yet the responsibility for connecting their digital experiences still largely falls on them.



Planning a night out illustrates the problem. Discovery happens on one platform, recommendations arrive through a group chat, tickets are bought elsewhere, and travel, payments and calendar updates sit in separate services. Each product may work perfectly well on its own, but the user has to make the entire journey work.



For technology companies and investors, this fragmentation represents a significant strategic opportunity. The next major platform business may not be another destination competing for attention, but an integration layer that connects discovery, coordination and transactions into a coherent experience.



Three models are competing to fill that gap: superapps that consolidate services, partnerships that connect existing platforms, and AI agents that execute tasks across them. Each offers a different route to market, but none removes the need to solve the fundamental challenge of making disconnected digital services work together around what people actually want to achieve.



Superapps: owning the customer relationship



The superapp proposition is to bring multiple services into a single environment, allowing users to move between communication, discovery, commerce and payments without repeatedly switching applications. Its strategic advantage is the opportunity to build a direct relationship with the customer across multiple needs, creating more opportunities for repeat use and monetisation.



The model can also produce powerful network effects. More users make the platform more attractive to businesses, while more relevant services give users additional reasons to return.



However, the economics are harder than the proposition suggests. Building an ecosystem requires investment in product development, security, payments, customer acquisition and partnerships. It also requires enough density of users and services to make integration genuinely useful. Without that, a superapp risks becoming a collection of features competing for space inside one interface.



ZYMIX, a UK-based social superapp aimed at Gen Z adults, is built on the premise that a single platform can capture more of the activity that now takes place across separate apps. By bringing together messaging, event discovery and payments, ZYMIX aims to make it easier for users to go from finding an event to organising a night out and splitting the cost. The commercial case rests on whether that convenience gives users a reason to return more often and creates a reliable way for business partners to turn discovery into sales.



The investment question is therefore not how many services a platform can add, but whether combining them improves retention, increases transaction frequency and creates a stronger economic relationship with users and business partners. Integration is valuable only when it makes the whole experience better than its individual parts.



Partnerships: a more capital-efficient route



A second approach is to connect existing services through APIs, shared identity systems, payment infrastructure and commercial agreements. Rather than building every capability internally, a platform can use specialist providers to complete different stages of a user journey.



This approach can be faster and less capital-intensive than building a full ecosystem from scratch. It allows companies to expand distribution, share capabilities and enter new markets without replicating infrastructure that already exists.



The weakness is that technical integration does not automatically translate into a seamless customer experience. Different interfaces, account requirements, service standards and commercial incentives can leave users navigating the same fragmented journey, even when the underlying systems communicate successfully.



Partnerships are likely to remain an essential part of the solution, but the company that owns the customer journey must still demonstrate why its layer of integration deserves to exist.



AI agents: a new interface to the digital economy



AI agents introduce a more fundamental possibility: instead of navigating multiple applications, a user describes an objective and delegates the work. An agent can research options, compare alternatives, coordinate information and initiate transactions across connected services.



The infrastructure for this model is developing quickly. OpenAI introduced Instant Checkout in ChatGPT in September 2025, initially allowing eligible US users to purchase products from participating merchants without leaving the conversation. In March 2026, OpenAI shifted its approach away from Instant Checkout as a standalone feature, explaining that the initial implementation lacked the flexibility it wanted and that merchants’ own checkout experiences would take priority, while product discovery would remain in ChatGPT.



That change is instructive. It does not invalidate agentic commerce, it illustrates the difficulty of coordinating discovery, merchant systems, payments and fulfilment within a new interface. A compelling demonstration is not necessarily a scalable commercial model, particularly when established retailers have existing checkout systems and customer relationships they want to retain.

Other developments suggest the underlying infrastructure is advancing. Shopify’s agentic storefronts allow participating merchants to make their products discoverable through AI channels, while Visa’s Intelligent Commerce initiative is developing the controls and payment capabilities needed for AI-initiated transactions. In July 2026, Visa also announced live agentic transactions with participating merchants in Europe.



These developments could make AI a powerful new interface for commerce, but execution is only one part of integration. An agent can help someone find and book a restaurant, for example, without necessarily understanding which option works for the whole group, whether friends can attend or what kind of experience they want to share.



That social context is a significant part of how people make decisions. It is also a potential source of differentiation for platforms that can connect individual preferences with shared intentions. AI agents may increasingly handle the logistics, but the services that understand the relationships and context behind a decision could remain important to the overall experience.



Where investors should look for durable value



The three models are not mutually exclusive. A superapp could use AI agents to automate tasks, rely on external partners for specialist services and retain the customer relationship through its own interface. An AI assistant could become the discovery layer while merchants, payment providers and specialist applications continue to handle transactions and fulfilment. The more important question is where economic value will accrue.



A large audience can provide distribution, but distribution alone does not guarantee profitable transactions. Infrastructure can become indispensable without owning the consumer relationship. AI can reduce the cost of completing tasks, but the business providing the interface may not capture the majority of the resulting value.



Investors should therefore examine whether an integration business can establish a defensible position through customer relationships, proprietary context, trusted execution or a combination of these advantages. They should also look beyond engagement metrics to measure how many steps are removed, how reliably users complete their intended tasks, whether they return and whether business partners are willing to pay repeatedly for the value delivered.



The commercial model matters just as much. Revenue generated through business subscriptions, transaction fees or clearly labelled commercial placements can align the platform with successful outcomes, although each introduces its own challenges around attribution, pricing and trust. The strongest proposition will be one that reduces friction without simply shifting the cost or complexity elsewhere.



The winner will be the one that makes integration invisible



The industry does not need every service to disappear into one application, nor is there a guarantee that a single AI agent will become the universal interface to digital life. Specialist services will continue to matter where they offer superior functionality, trust or expertise, while partnerships and AI agents can connect more of the experiences that currently require manual coordination.



The opportunity lies in making that complexity less visible to the user. The most successful integrator may not own every component, but it must understand the journey well enough to connect them reliably and create a sustainable business in the process.



Ofcom’s 41-app figure is not evidence that consumers want one app to replace them all. It is a reminder that digital adoption has outpaced the industry’s ability to make services work together seamlessly.



For investors and technology leaders, the next platform opportunity is to solve that problem with a model that can scale, earn trust and capture a fair share of the value it creates. The next digital giant may not be the company that owns the most apps. It may be the one that makes people feel as though they no longer need to think about them.