Light, compact, contemporary design ideal for daily use in apartments, smaller homes and student houses.



Bona, the Swedish floorcare experts, launches its latest all-in-one spray mop, in a new compact ‘Air’ design that’s light, simple to use and easy to store. The lightweight Bona Spray Mop Air puts everything you need to tackle daily grime and refresh floors in one neat, easy-to-use design. Simply spray, mop and you’re done!



Ideal for homes where storage space is at a premium, from city flats and compact kitchens to student houses and busy family homes, the new Bona Spray Mop Air is lightweight and easy to manoeuvre around furniture, then stores neatly away until the next clean-up.



Whilst it might be light in weight, the mop doesn't compromise on cleaning power. Used with Bona's specially formulated floor cleaners and reusable microfibre cleaning pad, the Spray Mop Air delivers an effective, streak-free clean.



Designed to make everyday cleaning easy to do, the Bona Spray Mop Air features an ergonomic handle with an easy-squeeze trigger that releases a wide, even mist of cleaning solution directly onto the floor, exactly where it's needed. The washable microfibre pad lifts away everyday dirt and grime, and the refillable cleaning solution cartridge allows you to select-and-fill with your choice of Bona hard floor or wood floor cleaning solutions.



The Bona pH-neutral cleaning formulas are designed to be gentle on floors while delivering powerful everyday cleaning. With low-VOC formulations and GREENGUARD Gold certification, Bona offers a considered cleaning choice for households looking to reduce their use of harsh chemicals.



The solutions are designed to work in harmony with the reusable, patented washable microfibre pad to remove 99% of bacteria from your wood and hard floor surfaces while protecting your floors over time.



For those who love a freshly cleaned home that smells as good as it looks, Bona now also offers two new and delicately scented cleaning solutions: Bona Hard Surface Floor Cleaner, Lemon Mint for a fresh, uplifting fragrance or the Bona Wood Floor Cleaner, Lavender Thyme which brings a calm and comforting, botanical-inspired fragrance to rooms with wood floors.



Less waste, less water, less work

With more households looking for practical ways to make everyday routines more sustainable, Bona's reusable spray mop system offers a welcome alternative to disposable floor wipes and traditional mop and bucket cleaning. The refillable system reduces reliance on disposable cleaning products, while the microfibre pad can be washed and reused up to 500 times. Bona's spray mop cleaning systems also use up to 97% less water than a traditional mop and bucket. It’s also always ready when you need it, with no cables, charging time or electricity required.



Over 100 years of floorcare expertise

For more than a century, Swedish floorcare specialist Bona has been helping people care for their floors, combining innovative cleaning technology with a longstanding commitment to sustainability. The new Bona Spray Mop Air brings that expertise into a fresh, practical design for modern living – proving that keeping floors beautifully clean doesn't have to mean more time, effort or cupboard space.



Bona Spray Mop Air – Product Details



• Lightweight, compact design

• Ergonomic handle with easy-squeeze spray trigger

• Wide, even spray distribution

• Washable, reusable microfibre cleaning pad

• Refillable cleaning solution bottle, for use with Bona wood or hard-surface floor cleaning solutions

• No batteries, plugs or charging required

• Mop head width 46.5 cm

• Mop head depth 13 cm

• Handle length 84 cm



Price & Availability: The NEW Bona Spray Mop Air is available from November 2026, RRP £34.00, in a choice of hard-surface floor and wood floor options, from Amazon, Wilko.com and B&Q (DIY.com).



Bona’s full range of non-scented, scented and special pet formulated floor cleaning solutions in hand held sprays and bulk refill formats is also available from Amazon.



ENDS



Notes to Editors

Bona AB is a global, family-owned company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors: www.bona.com. Flooring professionals and homeowners in more than 90 countries have relied on Bona since 1919, with Bona products now protecting millions of square metres of distinguished floors in palaces, museums, sporting arenas, art galleries and homes worldwide, including the Ashmolean Museum Oxford, National Portrait Gallery London, Tower Bridge London, Nike World Headquarters Oregon, The Keys - Tower of London, Copenhagen Airport Denmark.



GREENGUARD Gold Certification: Under the UL Environment's GREENGUARD Certification programme, interior products and materials must meet stringent emissions standards, based on established chemical-exposure criteria and have low chemical emissions, improving the quality of the air in which the products are used. Bona holds the UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification Standard, an elevated certification, providing greater protection for sensitive groups. UL GREENGUARD Gold Certified Gold products contribute to healthier environments where safety and well-being is paramount, setting even lower VOC emission limits, making it the optimal certification for products in nurseries, schools, healthcare facilities, and homes where children’s safety is paramount.



For further information, samples and hi res images please contact: Michelle Redmond - [email protected] / 07734 681796