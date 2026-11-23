Rudding Park is celebrating after winning Best Spa in the North East for the fourth year at the annual Good Spa Guide Awards on Monday 16 November. Held at the Sopwell House the awards showcase excellence in the UK spa industry.



One of eleven finalists, Rudding Park beat off stiff competition from the shortlist which included; Forest Spa at Middleton Lodge, Serenity Spa at Seaham Hall and SubRosa Spa at The Grand.



Meg Ainsworth Rudding Park Spa Manager said “We are thrilled to have won this award particularly against such strong competition. The fact we’ve won for the fourth year really is testament to the consistent quality of the produce and service from the amazing team.”



Rudding Park Spa focuses on the outdoors and indoors working in harmony, offering guest experiences inspired by the natural environment. The Roof Top Spa and Garden was designed to evolve with the seasons and features an extensive range of experiences including a Hydrotherapy Pool, Spa Bath, Ice Baths, Oxygen Pod, Sunlight Therapy, Garden Cabin Sauna and Cabana, complemented by the Escape Zone.



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Editor’s notes:

Photo caption L to R: Ben Shepherd, TV presenter, Meg Ainsworth (Rudding Park Spa Manger), Sara Young (Founder Spa Well), Beth Bailey, (Rudding Park Treatments Manager) and Lesley Bacon (Spa and Wellness Director at Good Spa Guide).





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For press enquiries contact: Nicola Cook, Marketing Director

01423 844804 or email [email protected]